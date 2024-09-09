AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

US musician charged with streaming fraud using AI-generated songs

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
US musician charged with streaming fraud using AI-generated songs
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

A US musician has been charged for the first time with fraudulently obtaining millions in streaming revenue using AI and bots. The case sheds light on the darker aspects of AI use in the music industry.

Ad

Michael Smith from North Carolina is accused of purchasing hundreds of thousands of AI-generated songs from an accomplice and then streaming them billions of times on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music using up to a thousand bot accounts.

Prosecutors allege that over several years, he illegally obtained more than ten million dollars in royalty payments. This money was diverted from artists whose works were actually streamed by real users to Smith for his fake streams.

Violating streaming platform guidelines

To hide his alleged fraudulent activities, Smith allegedly registered the bot accounts under fake names and spread the manipulated streams across many songs. The AI-generated music tracks Smith used for the scam had randomly generated song titles and artist names.

Ad
Ad

According to the indictment, streaming platforms and collecting societies forbid practices that artificially increase stream numbers. However, Smith and his accomplices repeatedly denied involvement in streaming manipulation to streaming services, music distributors, and collecting societies, despite knowing about the fraud.

Prosecutors have charged Smith with wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, and money laundering conspiracy. If found guilty, Smith could go to prison and lose the money and property gained from his alleged crimes.

Drawbacks of AI use in the music industry

While Smith's case is only indirectly related to new AI music generators like Udio or Suno, it likely supports critics who believe that AI-generated music, especially the flooding of these songs, is eroding artists' already low income from streaming platforms.

In early April, more than 200 musicians, including Billie Eilish and Katy Perry, signed an open letter from the Artist Rights Alliance urging AI companies not to use technology that violates artists' rights.

According to the letter, many professional musicians fear for their livelihoods if their work is used to train AI models that then produce large amounts of music and dilute royalties.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI in practice

OpenAI announces DALL-E 3 with native ChatGPT integration

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • For the first time, a musician has been charged in the United States for allegedly using AI-generated songs and bot accounts to defraud millions of dollars in streaming revenue.
  • To conceal the fraud, the musician registered up to a thousand bot accounts under false names and distributed the manipulated streams over a large number of AI-generated songs with random titles and artist names-
  • In this way, the musician allegedly illegally collected more than ten million dollars in royalties over several years.
Sources
Indictment
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Rapper will.i.am launches AI radio app "RAiDiO.FYI"

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
The XR-INTERACTION network aims to strengthen the European XR industry The location-based VR attraction Sandbox VR is growing fast AWE EU 2024 is coming to Vienna: What to expect at the XR conference MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

AI music startup Suno fights back against lawsuit, says 'learning is not infringing'

AI in practice

Udio v1.5 music generator narrows the gap between human-created and AI-generated music

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

US musician charged with streaming fraud using AI-generated songs

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Ordinary chatbot answers could be an asset in court, judge suggests

AI and society
Comment

Bill Gates downplays AI's potential for spreading disinformation

AI research

DOOM on the toaster was fun, on AI it's groundbreaking

Google News