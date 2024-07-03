AI research
Jonathan Kemper

VALL-E 2: Microsoft's new AI voice tech is so good they're afraid to release it

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
VALL-E 2: Microsoft's new AI voice tech is so good they're afraid to release it
Jonathan works as a technology journalist who focuses primarily on how easily AI can already be used today and how it can support daily life.
Profile
Content
summary Summary

A research team at Microsoft has introduced VALL-E 2, a significantly improved AI system for speech synthesis. However, they believe the world is not ready for its release.

Ad

According to the team, it is the first system to achieve human-level performance in generating speech from text, even for unknown speakers with only a short speech sample available. It can reliably create complex sentences or those with many repetitions.

Commercially available software like ElevenLabs is able to clone voices, but requires more lengthy reference material. VALL-E 2 can do it with just a few seconds.

VALL-E 2 builds on its predecessor VALL-E from early 2023 and uses neural codec language models to generate speech. These models learn to represent speech as a sequence of codes, similar to digital audio compression. Two key improvements make the breakthrough possible.

Ad
Ad

VALL-E 2 delivers two central innovations

Firstly, VALL-E 2 employs a novel "Repetition Aware Sampling" method for the decoding process, where the learned codes are converted into audible speech. The selection of codes dynamically adapts to their repetition in the previous output sequence.

This is what the processing pipeline of the first generation of VALL-E looked like ... | Image: Microsoft
... and the second generation. Picture: Microsoft

Instead of randomly selecting from possible codes like VALL-E, VALL-E 2 intelligently switches between two sampling methods: "Nucleus Sampling" only considers the most likely codes, while random sampling treats all possibilities equally. This adaptive switching significantly improves the stability of the decoding process and avoids issues like infinite loops.

The second central innovation is modeling the codec codes in groups instead of individually. VALL-E 2 combines multiple consecutive codes and processes them together as a kind of "frame". This code grouping shortens the input sequence for the language model, speeding up processing. At the same time, this approach also improves the quality of the generated speech by simplifying the processing of very long contexts.

A three-second sample as a voice reference.

Prompt: They moved thereafter cautiously about the hat groping before and about them to find something to show that Warrenton had fulfilled his mission.

Recommendation
AI research

Real-time rendering of complex volumetric effects just got easier with Gaussian Frosting

In experiments on the LibriSpeech and VCTK datasets, VALL-E 2 significantly outperformed human performance in terms of robustness, naturalness, and similarity of the generated speech. Just 3-second recordings of the target speakers were sufficient. With longer 10-second speech samples, the system achieved audibly better results. Microsoft has published all examples on this website.

A three-second sample as a voice reference.

The synthesized voice with a 3-second sample.

The synthesized voice with a 10-second sample.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

The researchers emphasize that training VALL-E 2 only requires pairs of speech recordings and their transcriptions without time codes.

No release due to high risk of misuse

According to the researchers, VALL-E 2 could be used in many areas such as education, entertainment, accessibility, or translation. However, they also point out obvious risks of misuse, such as imitating voices without the speaker's consent. Therefore, it currently remains a pure research project and Microsoft has no plans to integrate VALL-E 2 into a product or expand access to the public.

In their opinion, a protocol should first be developed to ensure that the person being heard has consented to the synthesis, as well as a method for digitally marking such content. This proposal is presumably inspired by developments in the AI image model industry, where watermarks like C2PA are being introduced. However, they do not solve the existing problem of reliably recognizing AI-generated content as such.

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • With VALL-E 2, Microsoft researchers have developed a text-to-speech system that can imitate any person's voice and generate complex sentences from voice samples as short as three seconds.
  • Due to the high risk of abuse by imitating voices without the consent of the speakers, VALL-E 2 remains a pure research project for the time being.
  • The researchers advocate the development of consent and labeling protocols for synthetic content before such systems are released.
Sources
Microsoft Arxiv
Jonathan works as a technology journalist who focuses primarily on how easily AI can already be used today and how it can support daily life.
Profile
AI research

Microsoft's VASA-1 generates lifelike avatars in real-time

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
First third-party VR controllers for Vision Pro are on the way Quest 3 Hands-on: 'Holotanks' game brings toy tank battles into your living room The new PC VR game Archery Red challenges your marksmanship in Superhot VR style MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

BitNet b1.58: The future of chatbots could be 1 bit

AI research

For Microsoft's bGPT, the world is just bytes

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

VALL-E 2: Microsoft's new AI voice tech is so good they're afraid to release it

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Tencent researchers unleash an army of AI-generated personas for data generation

AI research

Meta's new AI can create 3D objects from text in under a minute

AI research

AI models can 'transcend' their training data, say researchers

Google News