YouTube cracks down on AI deepfakes with new privacy removal process

YouTube now allows users to request the removal of AI-generated content that simulates their face or voice. The change allows affected individuals to request the removal of this kind of AI-generated content as a privacy violation under YouTube's privacy request process. When deciding whether to remove AI-generated content, YouTube considers whether the content is labeled as synthetic or AI-generated, whether it uniquely identifies a person, and whether the content could be considered parody, satire, or something else of value and public interest. YouTube warns its users that removal means the video is completely taken down from the site and that simply labeling it as AI content does not necessarily protect it from removal. YouTube gives the uploader 48 hours to respond to the complaint.

Ad