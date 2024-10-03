Accenture forms Nvidia-focused AI unit with 30,000 employees

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

Content Summary

Management consulting firm Accenture is betting big on Nvidia and AI agents as the next frontier in artificial intelligence. The company is creating a new business unit with 30,000 employees to help clients implement these technologies.

Ad

The new unit will assist customers in building the groundwork for agent-based AI capabilities using Accenture's AI Refinery platform. This proprietary system taps into Nvidia's full AI stack, including AI Foundry, AI Enterprise, and Omniverse. Accenture says AI Refinery will work across all major cloud platforms.

Accenture views agent-based AI systems as the next evolution of generative AI. These systems could act independently based on user intent, create new workflows, and take appropriate action without relying on human input or simply automating existing processes.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang claims AI agents will enable companies and governments to achieve "unprecedented productivity and growth." OpenAI is also focusing on agent-based AI as its next development priority.

Ad

Ad THE DECODER Newsletter The most important AI news straight to your inbox. ✓ Weekly ✓ Free ✓ Cancel at any time Please leave this field empty E-Mail *

Accenture builds global network of AI hubs

Alongside the new business group, Accenture is building a worldwide network of "AI engineering hubs." These centers will concentrate on selecting, optimizing, and running inference on foundational AI models. New hubs in Singapore, Tokyo, Malaga, and London will join existing locations in California and India.

Accenture is also testing the technology internally. In its marketing department, autonomous agents based on AI Refinery are expected to create and execute campaigns more quickly. The company estimates that this will reduce manual steps by up to 35 percent and shorten time-to-market by up to 55 percent.

Video: Accenture

Accenture reports that demand for generative AI generated $3 billion in orders last fiscal year. With its new business group and AI hubs, the company is positioning itself for continued growth in the field.

Ad