AI research
Maximilian Schreiner

What comes after o1: OpenAI builds multi-agent research team

OpenAI (YouTube Screenshot)
What comes after o1: OpenAI builds multi-agent research team
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

OpenAI is recruiting for a new research team focused on multi-agent systems, signaling the company's push towards the next phase of AI development.

Ad

Noam Brown, an OpenAI researcher, announced on X that the company is seeking to expand a new multi-agent research team. The development of AI agents aligns with the third level of OpenAI's recently introduced five-level scale for measuring progress towards AGI. OpenAI currently considers itself at the threshold of the second stage, known as "reasoners," with its o1 model.

According to The Information, OpenAI has been working on two types of AI agents for automating complex tasks. One type aims to control devices to transfer data between documents or complete expense reports. The other focuses on web-based tasks such as gathering public data or booking flights.

Google DeepMind is also prioritizing AI agent development. CEO Demis Hassabis expects such systems could be ready for use within one to two years. In a Bloomberg interview, he said: "I'm really excited about the next stage of these large general models. You know, I think the next things we're going to see perhaps this year, maybe next year, is more agent like behavior."

Ad
Ad

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shares this view. In a conversation with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, he predicted that AI agent development will be "spectacular and surprising" in the next one to two years.

Multi-agent reasoning

While projects using LLM agents already exist, such as in translation, the planned work on multi-agent systems aims higher. OpenAI and Brown see multi-agent systems as a path to improved AI capabilities. Brown stated on X: "We view multi-agent as a path to even better AI reasoning."

Brown, formerly at Facebook AI Research, is known for his work on AI systems that beat human players in complex games like poker and Diplomacy. His research on systems like the poker AI Libratus explored "test-time compute" - using more computing time for answers led to better moves. He joined OpenAI to apply his work to language models. OpenAI's latest o1 model is a result of this work.

Interested candidates can apply through OpenAI's online form.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • OpenAI is looking to strengthen a new research team in the area of multi-agent systems. This is the third level on OpenAI's five-level scale for measuring progress toward AGI.
  • The company is already working on two types of AI agents: One type is designed to take over devices to transmit data or fill out reports. The other type focuses on web-based tasks such as data collection or flight bookings.
  • In general, however, OpenAI sees multi-agent systems as a path to better AI capabilities, especially for better reasoning.
Sources
X
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI sets $250 million minimum as it seeks up to $7 billion in fresh funding

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
HTC Vive Focus Vision hands-on: This is why the XR headset is perfect for business users First looks at a partially functional Immersed Visor from the IRL event Iron Rebellion: VR mech game announces major update and launch date MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Chatbot Arena: OpenAI o1-preview and o1-mini beat the competition

AI and society

"AGI system could be built in as little as three years": Ex-OpenAI employee warns US Senate

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

What comes after o1: OpenAI builds multi-agent research team

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Nvidia researcher Jim Fan expects "GPT-3 moment" for robotics in the next few years

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI's new 'o1' model thinks longer to give smarter answers

AI in practice

Ordinary chatbot answers could be an asset in court, judge suggests

Google News