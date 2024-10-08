Adobe launches web app to protect creatives from unwanted AI use

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

Adobe is launching a new web app that will allow creatives to add metadata to their work and protect it from unwanted AI use. The tool is set to be available in early 2025.

The free web application, called Content Authenticity, will enable creatives to add content credentials to their digital content. This metadata will serve as "nutritional information" for digital content, containing information about the creator, creation, and editing process.

The Content Authenticity web app will be released as a public beta in the first quarter of 2025 and will not require an Adobe subscription. Users will be able to tag images, videos, and audio files with attribution data such as their name, website, and social media pages.

A key feature of the app is the option to exclude content from being used to train generative AI models. While Adobe itself only trains its Firefly AI with licensed content, the company wants to encourage other AI providers to support this opt-out function.

The metadata added by the app is designed to be difficult to remove and should be retained even in screenshots. A Chrome extension will also enable the inspection of content credentials on websites.

Responding to creatives' concerns

According to Adobe, the Content Authenticity app is a response to concerns from creatives about the unauthorized use of their work. A study conducted by the company found that 91% of creatives were looking for a reliable method of attaching attributions to their content, and 56% were worried that their work could be used to train AI without their consent.

Adobe emphasizes that the web app was developed in close collaboration with the creative community. It is intended to serve as a central hub for managing content credentials and will be integrated with Adobe applications such as Photoshop, Lightroom, and Firefly.

,Interested parties can sign up to a waiting list for the Content Authenticity web app on Adobe's website.

