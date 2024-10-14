AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Adobe unveils Firefly AI video model and showcases new AI-powered Photoshop features

Adobe
Adobe unveils Firefly AI video model and showcases new AI-powered Photoshop features
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Adobe showcased new AI capabilities at its MAX conference, including a text-to-video model and enhanced AI tools for Photoshop.

Ad

Adobe's Firefly video model allows users to create videos or modify existing recordings using text prompts. The company emphasizes that the model is trained only on licensed content, ensuring commercial security for users.

With the Adobe Premiere Pro Extend feature, users can add another two seconds of footage to their existing footage at either 720p or 1080p at 24 frames per second.

The Firefly standalone video model allows users to create new five-second video clips at 720p and 24 fps based on text and image input.

Ad
Ad

Adobe says users can specify camera settings, lighting, colors, and moods through detailed text descriptions. This includes aspects such as set size, camera angle, and movement. More precise descriptions lead to better results, according to Adobe.

Description of the type of shot + character + action + location + aesthetics

Use as many words as possible to be specific about lighting, cinematography, color grade, mood, and style.

Be clear and descriptive. Avoid ambiguity.

Define actions and use specific verbs and adverbs.

Use lots of descriptive adjectives.

Include temporal elements like time of day or weather.

Bring in camera movements as necessary.

Iterate!

Video prompting tips from Adobe

The model is intended to be useful for creating B-roll, fill and special effects visualizations. It can generate missing shots during editing and help visualize special effects before shooting to improve communication between production and post-production teams.

Atmospheric elements such as fire, water, reflections, and smoke can be created on black or green backgrounds and placed over existing content in Adobe Premiere Pro or After Effects.

New Photoshop AI features

In addition to the video model, Adobe announced several new AI-powered features for Photoshop:

  • The Remove tool can automatically remove distracting elements such as people, cables, or wires with a single click.
  • Generative Fill has been improved for more realistic results when filling in images based on text instructions.
  • Generative Expand lets you expand images beyond their original boundaries
  • Generate Similar creates variations of a generated image element
  • Generate Background replaces image backgrounds with AI-generated content

The Photoshop beta version includes a "Generative Workspace" where users can explore multiple concepts and variants simultaneously.

Recommendation
AI in practice
Update

OpenAI has a "highly accurate" ChatGPT text detector, but won't release it for now

Adobe stresses its "creator-friendly approach" to using AI that supports and respects creators. The company says it trains its models only on licensed content and never on customer data.

To promote transparency, Adobe offers "Content Credentials" (CC) for AI-generated content, providing information about how it was created. Adobe is a founding member of the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), which now has more than 2,500 members across all industries.

The new AI features are now available in Photoshop, Photoshop Beta, and Photoshop on the web. Those interested in the Firefly video model can join a waiting list.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Adobe unveiled new AI capabilities at its MAX conference, including a text-to-video model called Firefly Video and enhanced AI tools for Photoshop, including Remove, Generative Fill, Generative Expand, Generate Similar, and Generate Background.
  • The Firefly Video model allows users to create videos or modify existing footage using text and image prompts that specify aspects such as camera settings, lighting, colors, and mood.
  • The new AI features are available now in Photoshop, Photoshop Beta, and Photoshop on the web, while interested users can join a waiting list for the Firefly Video model.
Sources
Adobe
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice
Update

Infamous AI pizza ad gets a Runway Gen-3 upgrade, now with extra cheese and fewer fingers

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
A Quest store listing hints at Meta's plans for VR cloud streaming Piñata VRmageddon brings a colorful wave-shooter apocalypse to virtual reality How realistic is the concept of VR contact lenses? MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

AI video startup HeyGen raises $60 million and is now worth more than $500 million

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Adobe unveils Firefly AI video model and showcases new AI-powered Photoshop features

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Apple AI researchers question OpenAI's claims about o1's reasoning capabilities

AI in practice

Tesla unveils Cybercab robot taxi, but robot Optimus is the bigger deal

AI research

Study reveals major reasoning flaws in smaller AI language models

Google News