Adobe unveils Firefly AI video model and showcases new AI-powered Photoshop features

Adobe showcased new AI capabilities at its MAX conference, including a text-to-video model and enhanced AI tools for Photoshop.

Adobe's Firefly video model allows users to create videos or modify existing recordings using text prompts. The company emphasizes that the model is trained only on licensed content, ensuring commercial security for users.

With the Adobe Premiere Pro Extend feature, users can add another two seconds of footage to their existing footage at either 720p or 1080p at 24 frames per second.

The Firefly standalone video model allows users to create new five-second video clips at 720p and 24 fps based on text and image input.

Adobe says users can specify camera settings, lighting, colors, and moods through detailed text descriptions. This includes aspects such as set size, camera angle, and movement. More precise descriptions lead to better results, according to Adobe.

Description of the type of shot + character + action + location + aesthetics Use as many words as possible to be specific about lighting, cinematography, color grade, mood, and style. Be clear and descriptive. Avoid ambiguity. Define actions and use specific verbs and adverbs. Use lots of descriptive adjectives. Include temporal elements like time of day or weather. Bring in camera movements as necessary. Iterate! Video prompting tips from Adobe

The model is intended to be useful for creating B-roll, fill and special effects visualizations. It can generate missing shots during editing and help visualize special effects before shooting to improve communication between production and post-production teams.

Atmospheric elements such as fire, water, reflections, and smoke can be created on black or green backgrounds and placed over existing content in Adobe Premiere Pro or After Effects.

New Photoshop AI features

In addition to the video model, Adobe announced several new AI-powered features for Photoshop:

The Remove tool can automatically remove distracting elements such as people, cables, or wires with a single click.

Generative Fill has been improved for more realistic results when filling in images based on text instructions.

Generative Expand lets you expand images beyond their original boundaries

Generate Similar creates variations of a generated image element

Generate Background replaces image backgrounds with AI-generated content

The Photoshop beta version includes a "Generative Workspace" where users can explore multiple concepts and variants simultaneously.

Adobe stresses its "creator-friendly approach" to using AI that supports and respects creators. The company says it trains its models only on licensed content and never on customer data.

To promote transparency, Adobe offers "Content Credentials" (CC) for AI-generated content, providing information about how it was created. Adobe is a founding member of the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), which now has more than 2,500 members across all industries.

The new AI features are now available in Photoshop, Photoshop Beta, and Photoshop on the web. Those interested in the Firefly video model can join a waiting list.

