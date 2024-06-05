AI startup Cohere gets $450 million from Nvidia, Salesforce, and others

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

Canadian AI startup Cohere, started in 2019, got $450 million in funding from investors like Nvidia, Salesforce Ventures, Cisco, and Canadian pension fund PSP Investments, says a Reuters source close to the matter. The company already got $270 million from backers like Nvidia and Salesforce in June last year. As one of Canada's top AI startups, Cohere could gain from the Canadian government's plans to put $2.4 billion into computing power and AI research for local AI firms. Cohere works with Oracle and others to give generative AI to businesses. It recently showed off "Command R+", an LLM enhanced for RAG.