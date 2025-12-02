AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Altman memo: new OpenAI model coming next week, outperforming Gemini 3

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
Altman memo: new OpenAI model coming next week, outperforming Gemini 3
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

OpenAI is preparing to launch a new reasoning model that, according to internal tests, outperforms Google's upcoming Gemini 3. The release is part of a broader strategic shift that will push other projects to the side.

Ad

According to an internal memo from CEO Sam Altman, reported by The Information, OpenAI plans to ship the new reasoning model as early as next week. Altman says internal evaluations place it ahead of Google's Gemini 3. It is still unclear whether this refers to the Shallotpeat model.

The accelerated launch is part of a company-wide effort internally labeled "Code Red." OpenAI is responding to increasing competitive pressure from Google, whose chatbot Gemini grew from 450 million monthly active users in July to 650 million in October. Google has also strengthened its position as Gemini 3 now leads in numerous benchmarks. Altman warned staff about "temporary economic headwinds" caused by Google's renewed surge.

Advertising and agent projects get pushed back

To focus fully on ChatGPT improvements and the upcoming model, OpenAI is delaying other commercial projects, The Information reports. Plans to introduce advertising and develop autonomous AI agents for shopping and health tasks are on hold. Development of Pulse, a service for personalized briefings, no longer has any priority.

Ad
Ad

Resources will instead go toward improving model behavior in ChatGPT and, more urgently, toward image generation. OpenAI's own image tools are under pressure after Google released its powerful new model Nano Banana Pro alongside Gemini 3.

Three years ago, the situation was reversed. Google declared its own "Code Red" to counter the sudden threat ChatGPT posed. That internal shake-up led to significant restructuring and eventually to the launch of the Gemini family.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • OpenAI is rushing to launch a new reasoning model that outperforms Google’s Gemini 3 in internal tests.
  • Other projects like ads and AI agents are delayed so the company can focus on improving ChatGPT and its image tools.
  • The move is a direct response to Google’s rapid progress with its Gemini models.
Sources
The Information
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Chatbots are now rivaling social networks as a core layer of internet infrastructure

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Altman memo: new OpenAI model coming next week, outperforming Gemini 3

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

The ARC benchmark's fall marks another casualty of relentless AI optimization

AI in practice

DeepseekMath-V2 is Deepseek's latest attempt to pop the US AI bubble

AI research

Frustrated authors withdraw papers after realizing their reviewers are just lazy LLMs

Google News