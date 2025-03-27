Anthropic and Databricks have entered a five-year partnership worth $100 million to jointly sell AI tools to businesses. The collaboration focuses on AI agents designed to handle tasks for humans. According to Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi, Anthropic's Claude models will be directly available on the Databricks platform and will allow customers to develop their own AI agents using their company data. Both companies face pressure to generate revenue that justifies their substantial valuations - Databricks is valued at $62 billion while Anthropic is valued at $61.5 billion. Databricks said, it is working on improving the accuracy of AI agents to above 95 percent, which would make them truly practical for everyday business use.
Anthropic and Databricks close 100 million dollar deal for AI agents
