AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Anthropic and Databricks close 100 million dollar deal for AI agents

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Anthropic and Databricks have entered a five-year partnership worth $100 million to jointly sell AI tools to businesses. The collaboration focuses on AI agents designed to handle tasks for humans. According to Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi, Anthropic's Claude models will be directly available on the Databricks platform and will allow customers to develop their own AI agents using their company data. Both companies face pressure to generate revenue that justifies their substantial valuations - Databricks is valued at $62 billion while Anthropic is valued at $61.5 billion. Databricks said, it is working on improving the accuracy of AI agents to above 95 percent, which would make them truly practical for everyday business use.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
WSJ
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Nvidia G-Assist uses 8 billion parameter model and runs without cloud connection

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Pico 4 Ultra gets OS features that I will miss on Meta Quest Meta Quest & PC VR: Unleash the elements in the arena fighting game Elements Divided Skydance's Behemoth gets a "New Game+" mode MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI adopts competitor Anthropic's standard for AI data access

AI research
Update

Deepseek's latest open source language model competes with GPT-4.5

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Anthropic and Databricks close 100 million dollar deal for AI agents

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

ChatGPT's bizarre child murder claims about Arve Hjalmar Holmen leave some questions unresolved

AI and society

OpenAI and Anthropic raise alarm over China's Deepseek in warnings to US government

AI in practice

Google's new AI mode for search might turn the Web into a World Wide Wasteland

Google News