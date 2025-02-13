Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei urges faster EU response to AI challenges

Following the recent AI Action Summit in Paris, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei says Europe's plans for AI need "greater focus and urgency" to address the rapid changes ahead. While the EU Commission recently unveiled several initiatives, including the €200 billion "InvestAI" program, Amodei suggests these efforts might not match the pace of AI development. "While AI has the potential to dramatically accelerate economic growth throughout the world, it also has the potential to be highly disruptive," he explains. Amodei advocates for policies "focused on ensuring that everyone shares in the economic benefits of very powerful AI," and monitoring the economic impact of today's AI systems.

Ad