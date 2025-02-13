AI and society
Matthias Bastian

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei urges faster EU response to AI challenges

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Following the recent AI Action Summit in Paris, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei says Europe's plans for AI need "greater focus and urgency" to address the rapid changes ahead. While the EU Commission recently unveiled several initiatives, including the €200 billion "InvestAI" program, Amodei suggests these efforts might not match the pace of AI development. "While AI has the potential to dramatically accelerate economic growth throughout the world, it also has the potential to be highly disruptive," he explains. Amodei advocates for policies "focused on ensuring that everyone shares in the economic benefits of very powerful AI," and monitoring the economic impact of today's AI systems.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Anthropic
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice
Update

Anthropic's new AI security system falls to hackers within days

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
18 promising VR and MR games to look forward to in 2025 We don't recommend playing Alien: Rogue Incursion on Quest 3 Playstation VR 2: In Dreams of Another, you create through destruction MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Anthropic's analysis of Claude conversations sheds light on AI's role in the workplace

AI in practice

OpenAI co-founder John Schulman's brief stint at Anthropic comes to an end

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei urges faster EU response to AI challenges

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

Study warns: creeping AI development could lead to our 'gradual disempowerment'

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI adds web search to ChatGPT free for all, and may just kill the WWW as we know it

AI in practice

OpenAI launches new reasoning model o3-mini for free ChatGPT and API

Google News