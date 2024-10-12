AI and society
Matthias Bastian

Anthropic CEO thinks AGI in 2026 is possible, but says it could take much longer

Anthropic CEO thinks AGI in 2026 is possible, but says it could take much longer
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei shared his thoughts on the potential future of advanced artificial intelligence in a recent essay.

While acknowledging significant uncertainties, Amodei suggests that extremely capable AI systems, which some might call "AGI," could emerge as early as 2026. He cautions, however, that it could take "much longer" - effectively admitting that he, too, has no clear timeline.

Amodei paints an optimistic picture of AI's potential benefits, including major advances in medicine, neuroscience, and poverty alleviation within 5–10 years of powerful AI systems being developed. He speculates such AI could cure most diseases, treat mental illness, and double human life expectancy.

Avoiding grandiosity

The Anthropic chief draws a clear contrast with OpenAI's Sam Altman, who often uses lofty language to describe the AGI future. Amodei says he deliberately avoids hyping AI's potential, not wanting to be considered a "propagandist" or downplaying the risks.

"I am often turned off by the way many AI risk public figures (not to mention AI company leaders) talk about the post-AGI world, as if it's their mission to single-handedly bring it about like a prophet leading their people to salvation," Amodei writes.

While painting an optimistic picture of AI's future impact, Amodei stresses he is not dismissive of potential dangers. He views risks as the primary obstacle to realizing AI's positive potential, and believes most people underestimate both the opportunities and risks of advanced AI systems.

Sci-Fi is somebody else's business, but is it?

Amodei tries to distance himself from science fiction clichés in his essay. He criticizes discussions about radical AI futures that often have an "excessively 'sci-fi' tone," which he believes leads to statements being taken less seriously.

"The result often ends up reading like a fantasy for a narrow subculture, while being off-putting to most people," Amodei writes.

However, one could argue that Amodei's own predictions of a world without disease, an AI-powered democracy, and a doubled life expectancy read like utopian scenarios, especially given the uncertainties he acknowledges. This shows how difficult it is to speculate about future technologies without lapsing into fantastical narratives.

AI and society

OpenAI claims New York Times' prompting strategy violates its terms of service

Everything is up in the air, and narratives similar to Amodei's have been haunting the AGI community for years, some of them taking on increasingly cult-like characteristics. To his credit, Amodei tries to make his predictions a little more concrete.

When it's all said and done, it's often about the money. The timing of the essay's publication is perhaps no coincidence: Anthropic is currently seeking new investors for a funding round worth up to $40 billion.

Summary
  • In an essay, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei outlines his vision of a world with powerful AI. But he admits that his optimistic predictions are fraught with uncertainty, and that he has no idea if or when such a system could be realized.
  • Amodei believes that such AI could enable revolutionary advances in fields such as medicine, neuroscience, and poverty alleviation within five to ten years of its development.
  • The Anthropic CEO distances himself from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and does not want to be considered a "propagandist". Still, his visions of a world without disease and with doubled life expectancy read like the utopian future scenarios that have haunted the AI community for years.
