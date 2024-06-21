AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Apple Intelligence has to do without ChatGPT in China

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Apple is looking for a Chinese AI partner for iPhone features in China. The problem: ChatGPT, which will soon be integrated into Siri, is banned in China. Strict regulations on generative AI in China have so far allowed only homegrown models. To stay competitive, Apple is in talks with Chinese companies such as Baidu, Alibaba and Baichuan AI, according to the Wall Street Journal. AI capabilities are also important because the competition is already offering them: Samsung already uses Baidu's AI technology for some features of its Galaxy S24 in China. Apple's market share in China, the second-largest iPhone market, has fallen to third place behind local brands. Experts expect Apple to strike a deal in time for the fall software launch - after all, Apple is already storing data in China in a cloud run by a government partner to comply with local laws.

