AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Apple's Siri delays reveal broader challenges of scaling generative AI

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Apple's Siri delays reveal broader challenges of scaling generative AI
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Internal testing shows Apple struggling to scale its next-generation AI features, highlighting the tension between rapid deployment and maintaining quality standards across millions of devices.

Ad

New Siri AI functions achieve only 66 to 80 percent accuracy in testing, according to a report by Bloomberg. Robby Walker, Senior Director at Apple, revealed these numbers during an all-hands meeting of the Siri department.

The delayed features would enhance Siri's ability to handle personal data and app interactions, from finding driver's license numbers to managing emails and locating specific photos. But these capabilities, initially planned for this spring, won't appear until iOS 19 in 2026 - and even that timeline remains uncertain as other projects may take priority.

"Ugly and embarrassing," is how Walker described the delays, especially given Apple's public promotion of the features. The company's WWDC developer conference in June 2024 featured only a basic prototype, despite Apple having already showcased the enhanced Siri in marketing materials and recorded demonstrations.

Ad
Ad

According to Bloomberg, Apple plans to accelerate development by having more senior managers report directly to AI chief John Giannandrea, though no immediate leadership changes are planned. Looking ahead, the company aims to make Siri more conversational and competitive with other AI chatbots through additional upgrades targeted for 2027.

Scaling generative AI

Despite the delays, Walker emphasized Apple's commitment to quality over speed and praised his team's efforts. While an 80 percent success rate might seem insufficient for a consumer product, it raises an important question: Given the probabilistic nature of generative AI systems, this performance level might actually represent the current limits of the technology.

The situation highlights a key challenge: Even if Apple were to lead the way in generative AI technology, ensuring reliable performance across hundreds of millions of devices poses significant hurdles.

Simply achieving a 95% success rate would result in millions of errors given Apple's massive user base. This differs sharply from companies like OpenAI, which can release experimental features like the "Operator" agent as "research previews" despite known security risks.

Google faces similar challenges with its AI search. While smaller competitors like OpenAI and Perplexity can tolerate imperfect AI search products, Google's massive scale means greater scrutiny. Still, Google has begun to manage expectations, noting "as with any early-stage AI product, we won't always get it right" when it launched its AI mode for search.

Recommendation
AI in practice

Court ruling suggests AI systems may be in the clear as long as they don't make exact copies

Like Google, other major tech companies have also adjusted their approach. Both Meta for Meta AI and Microsoft now openly acknowledge errors in their AI products, accepting these flaws even when they could harm users or society. The current U.S. political climate, where factual accuracy holds diminishing importance, appears to have created an environment where tech companies face fewer consequences for releasing imperfect AI features.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Apple's planned AI upgrades for Siri, which were publicly advertised, have been delayed until at least 2026 due to the features only working correctly in 66 to 80 percent of cases during internal testing.
  • Siri Director Robby Walker described the delays as "ugly and embarrassing," highlighting the challenges Apple faces in meeting its high-quality standards for AI products.
  • While Apple's commitment to quality prevents the release of unfinished AI technologies, smaller competitors like OpenAI have fewer concerns and can offer test versions of their products, putting pressure on Apple to keep pace with the rapidly evolving AI landscape.
Sources
Bloomberg
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Apple delays major Siri AI upgrades to 2026

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
In this VR game for Meta Quest, you ride hoverbikes through sci-fi worlds - win a free key Monkey business in the Meta Quest Charts: Here are the Top 10 VR games of the week XR weekly round-up: Heaps of new VR games, Meta's powerful MR interface & news from Valve's VR headset MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Apple's new LLM-powered Siri for human-like conversations reportedly debuts in 2026

AI in practice

Apple begins testing Apple Intelligence with limited US rollout, EU to follow in April 2025

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Apple's Siri delays reveal broader challenges of scaling generative AI

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

OpenAI and Anthropic raise alarm over China's Deepseek in warnings to US government

AI in practice

Google's new AI mode for search might turn the Web into a World Wide Wasteland

AI in practice

Anthropic launches Claude 3.7 Sonnet hybrid AI model and Claude Code programming tool

Google News