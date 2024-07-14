AI in practice
Auterion presents autonomous drone chip Skynode S for combat use

Auterion presents autonomous drone chip Skynode S for combat use
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
US company Auterion unveils Skynode S chip that autonomously guides kamikaze drones to their targets in Ukraine.

Auterion, a provider of operating systems for drones, has introduced Skynode S, a new computer and flight control system for military drone operations. The cost-effective technology can be integrated into various civilian and military vehicles and has already proven itself in combat operations in Ukraine, according to the company.

Specifically, Skynode S is a chip that can be built into drones and control them. The chip runs Auterion's software, which offers computer vision capabilities in addition to many other functions. This technology is particularly useful for kamikaze drones, as they can still orient themselves towards targets even if the operator loses control due to interference.

Auterion's Skynode S successfully bypasses electronic countermeasures

According to Auterion CEO Dr. Lorenz Meier, the AI-controlled drones achieved a 100 percent hit rate in initial deployments in Ukraine, compared to 20 to 40 percent for manually controlled drones that lose connection to the human pilot due to electronic defense measures.

Meier does not expect the numbers to remain that high, but they will likely continue to be significantly higher than the hit rates of non-autonomous drones.

Thanks to the AI capabilities, the drones can not only continue flying after the disruption and attack a previously marked tank, for example, but they can also visually identify targets such as a specific machine part in an oil refinery and then attack it in a targeted manner.

This targeting has already been tested with larger Ukrainian drones similar to Russian Lancet and Iranian Shahed drones, Forbes reports. "The testing proved that it can accurately hit targets," says Meier. "The system will field to the frontline in the next weeks."

The Skynode S system is based on open-source software, which makes it easier for developers to create new applications. It costs a mid-three-digit dollar amount, and in Ukraine, Auterion offers the system at a special "Ukraine Aid" price. According to Meier, the system could also soon be used in air combat to autonomously intercept and destroy drones.

Meier emphasizes that Skynode S is not about creating fully autonomous killing machines. He compares the level of automation to that of guided missiles like the American Javelin, where a human operator specifies the target before the weapon autonomously aligns itself. In military jargon, this is referred to as a "fire and forget" weapon.

"I would have serious concerns about anything more autonomous," says Meier. "But there is still a lot more than can be done without allowing drones to autonomously pick targets."

The company, based in Arlington, Virginia, with research locations in Zurich and Germany, wants to support democracies in self-defense with its products, according to its own statements.

Summary
  • The US company Auterion has introduced Skynode S, a low-cost chip that is already being used successfully in kamikaze drones in Ukraine, guiding them autonomously to their target.
  • The chip uses AI capabilities such as computer vision to accurately hit targets even when the connection to the human operator is interrupted by electronic countermeasures. In tests, the autonomous drones achieved a 100 percent hit rate.
  • According to Auterion CEO Lorenz Meier, the goal is not to create fully autonomous killing machines. The level of automation is comparable to "fire and forget" guided missiles, where a human sets the target. The company wants to use the technology to help democracies defend themselves.
Sources
Auterion Forbes
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Auterion presents autonomous drone chip Skynode S for combat use

