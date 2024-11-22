Black Forest Labs expands FLUX.1 with four new AI tools for image editing

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

Black Forest Labs has released FLUX.1 Tools, expanding its FLUX.1 text-to-image model with four new specialized AI tools.

The company says these tools provide more precise control over AI image creation and editing, and are available through both a paid API and open-source versions, depending on your usage scenario.

Four new AI tools for image processing

FLUX.1 Fill handles inpainting and outpainting tasks, letting users edit existing parts of images or extend them beyond their original borders. The company says the tool shows better performance than similar solutions in benchmarks.

With FLUX.1 Depth and FLUX.1 Canny, Black Forest Labs also introduced two structure-preserving tools. Depth uses depth information, while Canny relies on edge detection. These tools aim to maintain image structure during transformations, specifically for image re-texturing, with claimed better results than Midjourney's recent re-texturing feature.

The fourth addition, FLUX.1 Redux, serves as an adapter for FLUX.1 base models, creating image variations through text prompts. It can create subtle changes to images or completely new styles while maintaining the core elements of an image.

Two versions for different needs

Black Forest Labs offers these tools through its paid API and as development versions with open-source inference code on Github and model weights on Hugging Face for developers and researchers. The tools will also be accessible through fal.ai, Replicate, Together.ai, Freepik, and krea.ai.

