Midjourney tests new AI image editor for uploaded images

Update October 24, 2024:

Midjourney is testing two new features for its AI image generator: an image editor for uploaded images and an image restructuring feature that allows users to change materials, surfaces, and lighting.

According to Midjourney, both features work with all the service's customization features, including style references, character references, and personalized models. Known issues include inappropriate changes in small areas and disproportionate bodies with small heads.

As these are very new features, Midjourney wants to give its community, human moderators, next-generation AI moderation systems and server clusters time to gradually adapt to the changes. The first release is available exclusively to annual subscribers, users who have subscribed within the last twelve months, and members who have generated at least 10,000 images.

Original article from October 21, 2024:

Midjourney launches powerful AI image editing tool - struggles with regulation

Midjourney announces a new web-based AI tool for image editing, and doesn't quite know how to control its use.

Midjourney, the AI image generation company, plans to release a new web-based tool for AI image processing next week. CEO David Holtz announced the launch is set for early next week.

The tool will offer two main features: AI-powered editing of any uploaded web image and the ability to re-texturize objects in images. Users can change colors and details of objects based on text descriptions while maintaining the original shape.

Recognizing the tool's potential for misuse, Midjourney intends to limit initial access to a select group of current users. The company is surveying its community to determine who should gain early access.

"Honestly, we're not sure how to precisely restrict deployment of this feature, so we want to put a survey out there and get your opinions," Midjourney stated on Discord. To prevent abuse, the company plans to increase human moderation and implement AI moderators.

Midjourney has previously faced challenges with image misuse. In March 2023, the company had to disable free access to its service due to fake images circulating on social media. The free tier was only reinstated in August of this year.

Video model, 3D, and hardware

Midjourney is also working on a video generation model. In an interview with Midjourney professional Nick St. Pierre, CEO David Holz shared insights into the development process.

Rather than offering a single high-resolution video, the company is considering providing multiple lower-resolution options for users to choose from and then enhance. This approach aims to give users more flexibility and control. Holz emphasized that slow rendering can hinder the creative process.

The company is still experimenting with the balance between speed, cost, and quality. Factors like reduced resolution or frame rate can introduce new challenges. Midjourney plans to train several versions of the model to find the optimal balance.

In addition to its software developments, Midjourney announced its entry into hardware development. The project, named "Midjourney Orb," will be led by Ahmad Abbas, Head of Hardware at Midjourney, and CEO David Holz.