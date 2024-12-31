AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

ByteDance plans to invest billions in Nvidia AI chips through offshore data centers

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
ByteDance plans to invest billions in Nvidia AI chips through offshore data centers
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
newsletter Newsletter

ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, appears to have found a solution to US chip export restrictions targeting China.

Ad

According to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to The Information, the company is planning to invest up to $7 billion in Nvidia AI chips through facilities outside of mainland China next year.

ByteDance co-founder Zhang Yiming is reportedly negotiating with data centers across Southeast Asia and other regions to secure access to Nvidia's upcoming Blackwell chips. In conversations with suppliers, Zhang has indicated that ByteDance's AI investment will surpass that of other Chinese tech giants.

This isn't ByteDance's first venture into offshore chip acquisition. The company already operates data centers outside China that use Nvidia's Hopper AI chips - hardware that US regulations explicitly prevent from being exported to mainland China.

Ad
Ad

The US government isn't standing still. Officials are currently developing new rules that would restrict both cloud leasing services in the United States and the sale of advanced AI chips to countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East - a move that could complicate ByteDance's workaround strategy.

Bytedance's case is just another example of the ongoing cat-and-mouse game between US tech restrictions and Chinese companies' efforts to maintain access to cutting-edge AI hardware. As restrictions tighten, Chinese companies are showing remarkable adaptability in finding alternative ways to secure the technology they need.

Some Chinese companies have found ways to do more with less - AI startup Deepseek, for instance, has managed to train a GPT-4-level model for just $5.6 million total using Nvidia's downgraded H800 chips available in China.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
The Information
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Nvidia snaps up Israeli AI infrastructure company Run:ai

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Virtual reality 2024: My personal tops & flops Playstation VR 2: You can try these VR games for free with PS Plus This free VR app for Meta Quest trains your musical ear MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Hugging Face's Smolagents framework simplifies building AI agents with just a few lines of code

AI in practice

OpenAI users reveal their 2025 wish list: AGI, AI agents, memory upgrades, and an "adult mode"

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

ByteDance plans to invest billions in Nvidia AI chips through offshore data centers

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Deepseek's $5.6M Chinese LLM wonder shakes up the AI elite

AI in practice

OpenAI unveils o3, its most advanced reasoning model yet

AI research

Study shows: 'Test-time compute scaling' is a path to better AI systems

Google News