Matthias Bastian

ChatGPT Pro generates at least $25 million per month for OpenAI

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
OpenAI's ChatGPT Pro subscription service is growing faster than its enterprise business, bringing in at least $25 million a month - or $300 million a year - according to The Information, which says this is a conservative estimate. The service was launched in early December. Despite these numbers, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently said the company is actually losing money on Pro subscriptions. Users are accessing the service more frequently than OpenAI anticipated, eating into profits even at $200 per month per subscriber. OpenAI has set ambitious revenue targets for 2025, aiming to generate $12 billion overall, with ChatGPT expected to contribute $8 billion of that total. The company reportedly plans to increase ChatGPT subscription prices year over year, and is considering usage-based pricing.

Sources
The Information
