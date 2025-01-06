AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI considers usage-based pricing for ChatGPT

OpenAI (YouTube Screenshot)
OpenAI considers usage-based pricing for ChatGPT
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

OpenAI is exploring usage-based pricing for ChatGPT, according to CEO Sam Altman.

Ad

In a recent Bloomberg interview, Altman admitted that ChatGPT's current pricing strategy isn't exactly sophisticated. When they first launched paid tiers, they just tested two price points - $20 and $42 monthly. Users balked at $42 but seemed happy with $20, so that's what they went with. No focus groups, no market research - just a gut call made in late 2022.

Now OpenAI is considering a more flexible approach. "A lot of customers are telling us they want usage-based pricing," Altman explained. "Some months I might need to spend $1,000 on compute, some months I want to spend very little." He specifically ruled out time-based billing though, calling that an AOL-era relic they want to avoid.

This shift makes sense given OpenAI's new "o" models, where more computing power can lead to better results - and higher operating costs. The company has already moved into the premium segment with ChatGPT Pro, which uses a more capable o-model and provides increased computing power access for $200 monthly - about ten times the regular premium subscription.

Ad
Ad

Despite the premium pricing, Altman today revealed on X that ChatGPT Pro is actually losing money. He admits he personally set the price thinking it would be profitable for OpenAI - a miscalculation that likely adds urgency to their pricing strategy revision, given how capital-intensive the business is.

Image: via X

AGI and Superintelligence remain core goals

Despite all this talk about pricing and products, Altman insists OpenAI hasn't lost sight of its ultimate goal: building Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and superintelligence (ASI).

Currently, OpenAI's research team works from a separate building a few miles from the rest of the company - though Altman says this was just a logistical space-planning decision. They plan to eventually bring everyone together on one campus, where research will still have its own dedicated area. "Protecting the core of research is really critical to what we do," Altman explains.

What counts as AGI? According to Altman, it's when AI can replace highly skilled human workers. "If you could hire AI as a remote employee to be a great software engineer, I think a lot of people would say, 'OK, that's AGI-ish,'" he says. He thinks we could see something like that within four years.

But Altman admits "AGI" has become a fuzzy term. Questions about autonomy remain unanswered, and the goalposts keep moving as AI advances. This is why OpenAI has begun discussing AI development in terms of specific levels to better represent progress. According to Altman, one potential indicator of superintelligence (ASI) would be AI's ability to accelerate scientific progress.

Recommendation
AI in practice

AI safety alignment can make language models more deceptive, says Anthropic study

Over the past year, OpenAI has faced significant internal criticism for allegedly lax safety precautions, particularly from its AGI and ASI teams. The company currently has three safety oversight bodies: the Safety Advisory Group (SAG) for technical studies, a board-level Safety and Security Committee (SSC), and a joint Deployment Safety Board (DSB) with Microsoft. Altman says that this three-tiered structure creates confusion within the company, and they're working on streamlining it.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • OpenAI CEO Sam Altman admits that ChatGPT's previous pricing strategy was not sophisticated, and the company is now exploring more flexible, usage-based pricing models after offering the service for free and conducting two fixed-price trials.
  • Despite the current focus on product development, Altman emphasizes that OpenAI's primary goal remains the development of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and superintelligence, with research continuing independently from product development.
  • According to Altman, OpenAI defines the threshold for AGI as the point at which AI systems can take over the work of highly skilled individuals, such as "remote workers" in software development. However, he also acknowledges that AGI is a fuzzy term, and its goalposts keep shifting.
Sources
Bloomberg
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

New o1 benchmark raises more questions about AI benchmarking in general

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Somnium VR 1: The premium PC VR headset is about to get more expensive Uncover island mysteries with a canine companion in Meta Quest's Epyka When will Meta Quest 4 be released and what could it offer? MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI users reveal their 2025 wish list: AGI, AI agents, memory upgrades, and an "adult mode"

AI research

OpenAI co-founder says new AI safety approach "may apply to AGI and beyond"

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI considers usage-based pricing for ChatGPT

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

The great AI scaling debate continues into 2025

AI research

Deepseek's $5.6M Chinese LLM wonder shakes up the AI elite

AI in practice

OpenAI unveils o3, its most advanced reasoning model yet

Google News