China pitches new global AI regulator based in Shanghai

China pitches new global AI regulator based in Shanghai
China is pushing for a new international body to coordinate global AI regulation.

Premier Li Qiang announced the initiative at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, arguing that current efforts are fragmented, with inconsistent rules and standards around the world.

Li said China aims to share its AI experience and products with the Global South and stressed the need for equal access to AI technologies for all nations and companies. Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu suggested Shanghai as the headquarters for the new organization.

The initial action plan for global AI governance puts special emphasis on building a "cross-border open-source community" and supporting an open AI ecosystem, from which China currently benefits more than any other country.

The push comes as tensions between China and the US mount, with Washington restricting China's access to advanced chips and key technologies. At the same time, the EU's AI Act is introducing sweeping regulations that impact companies around the globe.

Sources
CNA
