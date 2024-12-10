AI research
Maximilian Schreiner

Coconut from Meta lets language models think without words

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Coconut from Meta lets language models think without words
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

A research team from Meta and UC San Diego has developed a new AI method called "Coconut" that allows language models to think in latent space rather than natural language, showing significant advantages over traditional methods.

Ad

The technique, called Chain of Continuous Thought (Coconut), lets AI models operate in an unrestricted latent space instead of processing thoughts through natural language steps.

According to the study, Coconut works similarly to the Chain-of-Thought method, where AI models think step by step in natural language. The key difference: Instead of expressing thought steps in words, the system works in the last hidden state of the LLM.

Image: Meta

"Most word tokens are primarily for textual coherence and not essential for reasoning," the researchers explain in their study. At the same time, some critical words require complex planning and create major challenges for AI models.

Ad
Ad

Better results on complex tasks

The researchers tested Coconut on three different task types and compared results directly with the established Chain-of-Thought (CoT) method. On mathematical word problems (GSM8k), Coconut achieved 34.1 percent accuracy – below CoT (42.9 percent) but well above the baseline without thought chains (16.5 percent).

However, logical reasoning showed different results: In the ProntoQA test, where AI systems must make logical connections between concepts, Coconut reached 99.8 percent accuracy, outperforming CoT (98.8 percent). The gap was even wider on the newly developed ProsQA test, which requires extensive planning ability: Coconut achieved 97 percent, while CoT only reached 77.5 percent.

Coconut needed significantly fewer tokens than CoT – only 9 versus 92.5 tokens for ProntoQA and 14.2 versus 49.4 tokens for ProsQA. These results show the new method works more accurately and efficiently than traditional approaches, especially on complex logical tasks.

The researchers also found the system can process multiple possible next thought steps in parallel, gradually eliminating incorrect options before generating tokens.

Training remains challenging

The experiments also revealed limitations: Without special training methods, the system didn't learn to think effectively in continuous latent space. For their study, the scientists used a pre-trained GPT-2 model as a foundation. They developed a multi-stage training curriculum that integrated a certain number of continuous thoughts at each stage while removing a language-based thought step. As training progressed, the proportion of latent thinking increased while linguistic reasoning gradually decreased.

Recommendation
AI research

Inconsistent and illogical: Study uncovers the erratic reasoning of AI language models

The researchers believe the results point to significant potential for advancing AI systems. "Through extensive experiments, we demonstrated that Coconut significantly enhances LLM reasoning capabilities," the authors write in their study. They found it particularly promising that the system independently developed effective thinking patterns similar to breadth-first search without explicit training.

Looking ahead, the researchers see great potential in pre-training larger language models with continuous thoughts. This could help models transfer their thinking abilities to a broader range of tasks. While the current version of Coconut remains limited to certain task types, the researchers believe their findings will lead to more advanced machine thinking systems.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Researchers at Meta and UC San Diego have developed a new AI method called "Coconut", which allows language models to think in latent space instead of in natural language.
  • In tests, Coconut has shown greater accuracy and efficiency than the established chain-of-thought method, particularly for complex logical tasks. In ProntoQA, for example, it achieved 99.8% accuracy with only 9 tokens, while CoT achieved 98.8% accuracy with 92.5 tokens.
  • According to the researchers, the results indicate considerable potential for the further development of AI systems, particularly through the pre-training of larger language models with continuous thoughts.
Sources
Arxiv
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Report: Meta is secretly building its own search engine

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
We tried Meta Quest's new Windows integration - is it good? Pico 4-exclusive mixed reality game Vivarium is coming to Meta Quest next year Behemoth Review: The most immersive VR game of the year? MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Meta researchers develop method to make AI models "think" before answering

AI research

AI researchers discover "Law of the Weakest Link" in language models

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Coconut from Meta lets language models think without words

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI launches Sora video generator for ChatGPT subscribers

AI in practice

OpenAI launches o1 and ChatGPT Pro for $200 per month

AI research

DeepMind's Genie 2 generates playable 3D worlds from single images

Google News