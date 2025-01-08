AI and society
Companies prioritize AI training over job cuts, WEF study finds

Companies prioritize AI training over job cuts, WEF study finds
Matthias Bastian
A new World Economic Forum study reveals an interesting tension: while many companies see AI replacing some jobs, they're betting bigger on retraining than layoffs.

The WEF's "Future of Jobs Report 2025" surveyed 1,000 companies worldwide. About 41% plan to cut jobs that AI could handle - but a much larger 77% are focused on training their existing workforce to work with AI systems. Keep in mind, however, that these numbers could change drastically and quickly depending on how AI evolves.

Infographic: 6 circular diagrams show company strategies for AI integration, from training (77%) to downsizing (41%).
77 percent of companies plan to retrain their existing workforce for AI adoption, while only 41 percent plan to reduce their workforce as a result of AI automation. | Image: WEF

This emphasis on upskilling in general spans economic divides. High-income countries lead with 87% of companies prioritizing training, followed closely by higher middle-income countries (84%) and lower middle-income countries (82%).

Horizontal bar chart: Eight corporate strategies for workforce transformation, from upskilling (85%) to offshoring (8%).
Upskilling and process automation dominate employers' transformation strategies. | Image: WEF

Process automation ranks as companies' second choice, though its popularity has actually declined - 73% of companies now focus on automation, down from 80% in 2023. The geographic split is notable: 77% of companies in high-income countries plan to automate, versus just 57% in lower middle-income countries.

A net gain in jobs by 2030

Despite lofty predictions by some AI enthusiasts that AI will bring the "next leap in prosperity" while making many jobs obsolete, the WEF predicts that new technologies and market shifts will create about 170 million new jobs by 2030 - about 14% of current global employment. While 92 million existing jobs (8%) are expected to disappear, the net result is still 78 million new jobs.

Most companies are planning for this shift - 70% expect to hire workers with future-ready skills, while 51% plan to move employees from shrinking departments to growing ones. The scale of needed training is massive: the WEF estimates 59% of the global workforce will need additional training by 2030 to keep pace with changing job requirements.

Area diagram: development of AI training enrollments 2022-2024, separated by private and corporate users.
Demand for AI skills grows exponentially from 2023. Companies, in particular, invest more in training, as evidenced by the sharp increase in company enrollments starting in mid-2024. | Image: WEF

The WEF report notes that AI automation has clear limitations. Tasks requiring physical skills, nuanced judgment, or human qualities like empathy and active listening are likely to remain in human hands for now.

"If an increasing amount of a firm's total output and income is derived from advanced machines and proprietary algorithms, to what extent will human workers be able to share in this prosperity?" the researchers write.

The researchers caution against an over-reliance on automation alone. Instead, they recommend focusing on ways to enhance human capabilities alongside AI. Without this balance, they warn, human contribution to economic value creation could decline too sharply.

AI and society
Bill Gates downplays AI's potential for spreading disinformation

  • A new World Economic Forum study shows that 41% of surveyed companies worldwide plan to reduce jobs where AI can replace human labor, while 77% are committed to training employees to work with AI.
  • The WEF forecasts that by 2030, new technologies will create 170 million new jobs, but 92 million existing jobs will be lost, resulting in a net employment growth of 78 million jobs.
  • The study suggests that when developing technology, companies should not rely too heavily on pure automation but instead focus on expanding people's skills.
Companies prioritize AI training over job cuts, WEF study finds

