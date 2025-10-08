AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Elevenlabs releases open-source UI library for voice and audio applications

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Elevenlabs has released ElevenLabs UI, an open-source library featuring 22 components designed for speech and audio applications. According to the company, the toolkit makes it easy to build user interfaces for chatbots, transcription tools, music projects, or voice agents. All components are fully customizable and distributed under the MIT license, based on the shadcn/ui framework.

Examples include "transcriber-01," a dictation module for web apps, and "voice-chat-03," a chat interface with built-in state management. Additional modules like audio players, conversation bars, and interactive visualizations are also available on the project website.

Developers can freely use, modify, and integrate the source code into their own projects.

Sources
Elevenlabs
