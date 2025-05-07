AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

EU's leading AI startup Mistral unveils Medium 3 and Le Chat Enterprise

Mistral
EU's leading AI startup Mistral unveils Medium 3 and Le Chat Enterprise
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

French AI company Mistral AI is rolling out Mistral Medium 3, a new language model aimed at enterprise customers, alongside its business-focused assistant platform Le Chat Enterprise.

Ad

Mistral positions Medium 3 as a "medium-sized" model that, according to the company, achieves over 90 percent of the performance of Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 3.7, but at a much lower price point. Input costs run $0.40 per million tokens, with output at $2 per million tokens. That makes Medium 3 cheaper than previous price leaders like Deepseek v3, both for API access and self-hosted deployments. The ongoing drop in AI model pricing continues.

Comparison table: Mistral Medium 3 LLM benchmark results against GPT-4o, Llama 4, Claude 3.7, Command-A, DeepSeek 3.1.
Mistral Medium 3 goes head-to-head with leading models like GPT-4o and Claude Sonnet 3.7, showing strong results in core areas like coding and instruction following. | Image: Mistral

Mistral highlights Medium 3's strong performance in programming tasks and STEM benchmarks. Internal evaluations show the model outperforming open-source systems such as Llama 4 Maverick and even commercial offerings like Cohere Command R. Mistral says these tests relied on a mix of external benchmarks and in-house evaluations.

Two bar charts: Mistral LLM coding wins vs. competitors; Mistral vs. Llama 4 Maverick win rates by application domain.
Mistral highlights the coding performance with direct comparisons to other top models, as shown in the bar charts above. The lower chart tracks Medium 3's win rates against Meta's new open model Llama 4 Maverick across a range of application domains. | Image: Mistral

Medium 3 is designed for hybrid deployment, supporting on-premises or virtual private cloud setups and running on as few as four GPUs. Companies can further train the model, integrate it with existing infrastructure, and tune it for industry-specific needs.

Ad
Ad

The model is available now through Mistral La Plateforme and Amazon Sagemaker, with support for IBM WatsonX, NVIDIA NIM, Azure AI Foundry, and Google Cloud Vertex coming soon. Le Chat Enterprise is already live on the Google Cloud Marketplace, with more cloud integrations planned.

With Medium 3 now out and already ahead of many open-source flagship models, Mistral is hinting at an even larger model in development—suggesting there's still room for improvement. It remains Europe's only major AI model developer competing with US and Chinese companies in the large language model space.

Le Chat Enterprise brings AI tools to the workplace

Alongside its new model, Mistral is introducing Le Chat Enterprise, an AI assistant platform built on Medium 3. The platform is meant to address typical issues companies face with AI: scattered tools, insecure data connections, and "rigid models." Like enterprise offerings from OpenAI and Anthropic, Le Chat Enterprise currently only supports Mistral's own models.

Le Chat Enterprise offers company-wide search across sources like Google Drive, Sharepoint, and Gmail, automated agent creation with no coding required, and dedicated document libraries. Auto-summarization is built in to speed up content processing. Mistral says more connectors and an MCP interface are on the way.

The platform supports both cloud-based and self-hosted deployments. According to Mistral, access to internal company data is compliant with data protection standards, offering granular access controls and full audit logging. Companies can run the system within their own security domain and customize it as needed, including adding feedback loops or saving user reminders.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI in practice

OpenAI launches GPT-4.1: New model family to improve agents, long contexts and coding

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Mistral AI has introduced Medium 3, a new language model for businesses that, according to the company, delivers over 90 percent of the performance of Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 3.7 at a much lower price.
  • The model excels in programming tasks and MINT benchmarks, supports hybrid deployments starting from four GPUs, and can be easily integrated into existing company systems or tailored to specific industries.
  • Alongside Medium 3, Mistral is launching Le Chat Enterprise, an AI platform for companies that offers features like company-wide search, automated agent creation, data protection controls, and flexible integration.
Sources
Mistral Le Chat Mistral Medium 3
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

In another sign of the great convergence, Mistral AI teams up with AFP for news integration

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Oculus Rift classic The Unspoken returns to the Meta Store Game Night is an MR party hit for multiple Quest headsets From vision to reality: How Meta Quest is helping me with my renovation MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Mistral AI launches Ministral 8B, a much more capable successor to its popular Mistral 7B LLM

AI research

French AI company Mistral releases its first multimodal model Pixtral-12B

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

EU's leading AI startup Mistral unveils Medium 3 and Le Chat Enterprise

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

US think tank warns of "reverse brain drain" in China's AI sector

AI and society

Researchers used AI to manipulate Reddit users, scrapped study after backlash

AI research

OpenAI's o3 is less AGI than originally measured

Google News