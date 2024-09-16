AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

Facebook users become AI training data as Meta launches controversial program

Meta
Facebook users become AI training data as Meta launches controversial program
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

In the UK, Meta continues its controversial use of Facebook and Instagram posts to train its AI models. In Australia, the company admits to using public data without the ability to opt out.

Ad

Meta plans to use public posts, comments, photos, and captions from UK users to train its AI models in the coming months. The company announced this in a blog post. It won't use private messages or content from users under 18.

Meta says this approach will help its AI models "reflect British culture, history, and idiom." The company claims it had a positive discussion with the UK's data protection watchdog, the ICO.

Stephen Almond from the ICO confirmed Meta made changes, including an easier way for users to opt out. However, he stressed the ICO hasn't formally approved and is watching closely.

Ad
Ad

In the EU, Meta paused AI training with user data in June at the Irish data protection authority's request. The company called this a "setback for European innovation."

Australia: No opt-out option

In Australia, Meta is going further. At an Australian Senate hearing, Meta's privacy officer Melinda Claybaugh admitted the company uses public posts, images, and other data from Australian adults for AI training - without letting them opt out.

Claybaugh confirmed Meta has used all public posts since 2007 for training, unless users set them to private. While accounts of minors are excluded, photos of children posted publicly by parents are still used.

Australian senators criticized the country's weak data protection. Greens Senator Shoebridge said Australians' data would be protected if Australia had laws as strict as Europe's.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Meta plans to use public posts from UK Facebook and Instagram users to train its AI models. Private messages and content from minors will be excluded. The UK's data protection watchdog, the ICO, is monitoring the development.
  • In the EU, Meta had temporarily suspended AI training with user data at the request of the Irish data protection authority. The company sees this as a disadvantage for European innovation.
  • In Australia, Meta has been using public posts and images of adult users for AI training since 2007, without offering an opt-out option. Australian senators have criticized the lack of data protection in the country compared to Europe.
Sources
Meta ICO ABC
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Code competition Codeforces bans AI code as as it reaches "new heights that cannot be overlooked"

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Playstation VR 2 on PC: Update fixes unpleasant bug and improves performance Mixed reality hit Infinite Inside receives graphics update Funny indie hit becomes a VR game: Human Fall Flat VR announced MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Why do women use AI less than men?

AI and society
Comment

Bill Gates downplays AI's potential for spreading disinformation

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Facebook users become AI training data as Meta launches controversial program

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice
Update

OpenAI's new 'o1' model thinks longer to give smarter answers

AI in practice

Ordinary chatbot answers could be an asset in court, judge suggests

AI and society
Comment

Bill Gates downplays AI's potential for spreading disinformation

Google News