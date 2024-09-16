Facebook users become AI training data as Meta launches controversial program

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

In the UK, Meta continues its controversial use of Facebook and Instagram posts to train its AI models. In Australia, the company admits to using public data without the ability to opt out.

Meta plans to use public posts, comments, photos, and captions from UK users to train its AI models in the coming months. The company announced this in a blog post. It won't use private messages or content from users under 18.

Meta says this approach will help its AI models "reflect British culture, history, and idiom." The company claims it had a positive discussion with the UK's data protection watchdog, the ICO.

Stephen Almond from the ICO confirmed Meta made changes, including an easier way for users to opt out. However, he stressed the ICO hasn't formally approved and is watching closely.

In the EU, Meta paused AI training with user data in June at the Irish data protection authority's request. The company called this a "setback for European innovation."

Australia: No opt-out option

In Australia, Meta is going further. At an Australian Senate hearing, Meta's privacy officer Melinda Claybaugh admitted the company uses public posts, images, and other data from Australian adults for AI training - without letting them opt out.

Claybaugh confirmed Meta has used all public posts since 2007 for training, unless users set them to private. While accounts of minors are excluded, photos of children posted publicly by parents are still used.

Australian senators criticized the country's weak data protection. Greens Senator Shoebridge said Australians' data would be protected if Australia had laws as strict as Europe's.

