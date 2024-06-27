AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

German AI startup Aleph Alpha's $500 million funding round faces scrutiny over transparency

Aleph Alpha
German AI startup Aleph Alpha's $500 million funding round faces scrutiny over transparency
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

German journalist Thomas Knüwer has raised concerns about AI startup Aleph Alpha's funding round, announced in November 2023 as totaling $500 million.

Knüwer's doubts are based on several points. First, and most notable, a source with access to the term sheet told him that investors received about 20 percent of the shares for about $100 million, valuing the company at $500 million to $625 million.

Aleph Alpha's German press release mentions financial "contributions," which Knüwer notes is unusually vague. The English version says, "funding exceeds half a billion US dollars," which is more precise but perhaps less true, depending on how you define "funding."

Because the $500 million figure includes sales commitments ("preconsumption licenses"), research contracts, and "business development" commitments. This doesn't align with the typical definition of a financing round, where shares are exchanged for capital.

Ad
Ad

Aleph Alpha's German press release describes the $500 million as an "investment package" including license purchases, which Knüwer correctly identifies as revenue, not investment in terms of shareholding.

When asked, Aleph Alpha declined to comment on Knüwer's statements. The company had previously informed Knüwer it would not make further statements beyond those made publicly about the financing round.

Knüwer criticizes media coverage, noting that many outlets reported the $500 million figure without scrutiny, including this publication.

He argues that potentially exaggerated funding totals could damage the reputation of Germany's AI sector in the long term, drawing parallels to coverage during the dotcom bubble.

It is common for AI companies to receive in-kind contributions as part of their collaborations. For example, OpenAI and Anthropic, the two largest AI companies in the U.S., receive cloud computing resources from Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, which in turn helps them grow their cloud business and drive up their stock price - a business practice that can be considered controversial because it is a self-fueled hype machine. However, these resources are not typically part of a traditional funding round.

Recommendation
AI in practice

ChatGPT gives better advice, but we'd rather hear it from someone with a pulse, study shows

But a US$100 million investment with a potential turnover of US$400 million is a less attractive headline for both the media and Aleph Alpha.

Aleph Alpha probably announced the round to make it look bigger than it is, to keep up with the industry hype, and to present a significant number internationally. Even so, it is still far behind the investment volumes from the US or China.

Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • German journalist Thomas Knüwer has raised doubts about Germany's largest AI startup, Aleph Alpha, which claimed a $500 million funding round in November 2023.
  • According to Knüwer's sources, investors received about 20 percent of the shares for about $100 million, valuing the company at $500 million to $625 million. The $500 million figure includes sales commitments, research contracts, and business development commitments that fall outside the typical definition of a funding round.
  • Knüwer criticizes media coverage for uncritically reporting the $500 million figure without questioning the details, and suggests that potentially exaggerated funding amounts could ultimately damage the reputation of the German AI sector.
Sources
Indiskretion Ehrensache
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI partners with TIME magazine, gaining access to 101 years of archives for ChatGPT

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
One of the best diorama VR games is getting a sequel New gameplay trailer shows Quest 3-exclusive mixed reality game Starship Home Trippy VR action game "Thrasher" has a launch date on Quest, Vision Pro & PC VR MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Google to release new open-source model next week

AI in practice

Sam Altman says GPT-5 could be a "significant leap forward," but there's still "a lot of work to do"

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

German AI startup Aleph Alpha's $500 million funding round faces scrutiny over transparency

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Transformer models grok their way to implicit reasoning, but not all types are equal

AI in practice

Anthropic launches Claude 3.5, potentially the most capable AI model yet

AI research

AI that defeated humans at Go could now help language models master mathematics

Google News