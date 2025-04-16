AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Google adds AI video generation to Gemini app and Whisk experiment

Google Deepmind
Google adds AI video generation to Gemini app and Whisk experiment
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Google is rolling out new AI-powered video generation features in its Gemini app and the experimental tool Whisk.

Ad

Both are based on Veo 2, a video model that, according to Google, is capable of producing realistic motion and detailed visuals. The new functionality is available exclusively to subscribers of the Google One AI Premium plan.

In Gemini Advanced, users can now convert text prompts into short video clips. Output is limited to eight seconds in length, with a resolution of 720p in MP4 format. The clips are delivered in 16:9 landscape format and, according to Google, are intended for use on short-form platforms such as TikTok and YouTube Shorts. A monthly video generation limit applies, and users are notified when they approach their quota.

The system supports a variety of prompts, ranging from realistic nature scenes to stylized or surreal sequences. Google notes that more detailed input generally yields better results.

Ad
Ad

Whisk Animate enables image-to-video animation

The Whisk tool, part of Google Labs, now includes a feature called “Whisk Animate.” This function transforms uploaded images into animated video clips, also using the Veo 2 model. As with Gemini, the output is restricted to eight seconds and is only accessible to Premium subscribers.

To mark AI-generated content, Google uses its proprietary SynthID technology, which embeds an invisible watermark into each video frame. The company also applies red-teaming and additional review processes to prevent the creation of material that violates its content policies.

The new features are being released gradually on a global scale and support all languages currently available in Gemini. Standard Gemini users do not have access to the video generation tools.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Google is adding video creation from text and images to the Gemini app and the Whisk AI experiment. This is based on the Veo 2 model, which is designed to create short clips with realistic movement. Videos are limited to eight seconds and 720p resolution.
  • In Gemini Advanced, paying users can convert text descriptions directly into video clips. Whisk Animate also allows uploaded images to be animated. Both features are only available with the Google One AI Premium subscription.
  • Google uses SynthID technology with an invisible watermark for labelling. A red-teaming process and other checks are in place to ensure compliance with content guidelines.
Sources
Google
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI developing social network similar to X, according to sources

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Synth Riders gets Challenges update with invisible notes and Alien Invaders VR experts Pimax invest $2.5M in racing game developer Motorsport Games Titanic VR on Quest 3 delivers a deeply immersive experience MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Microsoft brings "Computer Use" for Copilot Studio

AI in practice

Anthropic's AI assistant Claude gets agent-based research and Google Workspace integration

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google adds AI video generation to Gemini app and Whisk experiment

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI launches GPT-4.1: New model family to improve agents, long contexts and coding

AI research

Meta Neuroscientist King: "Some of the concepts like reasoning may need to be re-evaluated"

AI and society

OpenAI wants Europe to build the infrastructure it needs to profit from European markets

Google News