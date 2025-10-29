Google adds Gemini AI app builder to AI Studio

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Google has introduced a new AI app builder inside AI Studio, letting users create AI-powered applications with just a text prompt. This update puts Google on par with Microsoft, OpenAI, Anthropic, and others offering similar tools for building simple apps without coding.

One of the key features is deep integration with Google's multimodal Gemini models. Users can add image generation with the "Nano Banana" model or bring in Gemini’s voice synthesis capabilities directly into their apps. Design changes can be made visually on the app screen, with the option to guide edits using text instructions.

Developers can plug in their own API keys once they use up the free quota. The revamped app gallery offers templates and ideas to help users get started. For example, it took me just 15 minutes to build a simple "The Decoder" game that doesn't actually do anything.

