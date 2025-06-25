Google adds its latest text-to-image model Imagen 4 to both Gemini API and AI Studio

Google is making Imagen 4 available via the Gemini API and in AI Studio. According to Google, the new text-to-image model offers significantly better quality when rendering text than the previous version, Imagen 3. There are two variants: Imagen 4 for general tasks ($0.04 per image) and Imagen 4 Ultra ($0.06 per image), which Google says is designed more for accurate following of prompts. The following AI slop comic was generated with Imagen Ultra 4, which can be tested free of charge in Google AI Studio.

