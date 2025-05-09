AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Google deploys AI in Chrome to detect and block online scams

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER
Google is now using AI models to protect Chrome users from online scams. On desktop, the company has rolled out its local Gemini Nano language model to quickly spot fraudulent websites, including ones that have never been seen before. On Android, Chrome will now warn users about suspicious notifications sent by websites. Google says these changes are part of a broader effort to improve security, which also includes the "Enhanced Protection" feature in Safe Browsing. The company reports that AI-powered systems in Google Search block hundreds of millions of scam results every day, cutting the number of fake airline support pages by more than 80 percent.

