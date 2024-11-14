Google's AI assistant ‘Gemini Live’ is now available for iPhone

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

Google's Gemini Live is now available to iPhone users via a new Gemini app for iOS.

Google has released its own Gemini app for the iPhone. The free application gives users direct access to Google's AI chatbot via text, voice, or camera. As a new feature, the app offers 'Gemini Live' - an interactive conversation mode similar to ChatGPT's advanced voice mode.

The app can communicate with other Google services such as YouTube Music and Maps. However, like other non-Siri chatbots, Gemini cannot change iPhone settings or access other apps. The app is available on the App Store worldwide and shows Gemini Live in both the Dynamic Island and on the lock screen.

Google Gemini is available on the App Store.

Update from 4. Oktober 2024

Google is rolling out support for over 40 languages in Gemini Live in the coming weeks, with some already available. Additionally, more Google services are being integrated into the AI assistant.

Google is expanding the capabilities of its AI assistant Gemini Live. As announced in a blog post, Gemini Live will add support for over 40 languages in the next few weeks.

Until now, the service has only been available in English. According to Google, users can use up to two languages on the same device for conversation - however, the model can speak more languages when prompted. The limitation to two languages seems to primarily refer to the user's input language.

More Google services integrated into Gemini

Besides language support, Google is also expanding the integration of its other services into Gemini. After connecting Gmail, Google Maps, and YouTube, Google Calendar, Tasks, Reminders, Keep, and device control are now being added.

These expansions aim to help users compile information from various Google apps and complete tasks more quickly. Google says these new integrations will also be available in the coming weeks.

Gemini Live is currently only available for Android smartphones. iOS support is expected to follow in the next few weeks. In the future, Google plans to expand Gemini Live with multimodal features like live video analysis.

Original article from October 2, 2024

Google Gemini Live is now available in English for free to all Android users. The Live voice assistant can be used only if the smartphone is set to English. In addition to English, the assistant already can speak several other languages, but not officially. Other languages and iOS support will follow in the coming weeks. Gemini Live enables real-time conversations and will be expanded in the future to include multimodal features such as live video analysis.

