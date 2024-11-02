AI in practice
Update
Maximilian Schreiner

ChatGPT app with advanced voice mode now available for Windows and MacOS

OpenAI
ChatGPT app with advanced voice mode now available for Windows and MacOS
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Content
summary Summary
Update
  • Added Advanced Voice Mode
  • Added Windows app

Update November 2, 2024:

ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode, known from the mobile app, is now available for both desktop applications. You can download it here.

Update October 17, 2024:

OpenAI has released an early version of the Windows app for ChatGPT. A full version is expected to follow by the end of the year. The app offers the same features known from the ChatGPT web version.

Update June 26, 2024:

The ChatGPT app for macOS is now available to all users. According to OpenAI, it makes it easier to integrate your own data and programs into ChatGPT workflows. The app is likely part of OpenAI's plan to integrate AI deeper into the operating system, particularly moving beyond the browser.

Video: OpenAI

Original article from May 15, 2024:

In its Spring Update, OpenAI announced an official MacOS app for ChatGPT. The app is being rolled out in waves, but a link to download it has been shared in the OpenAI forum.

AI in practice

Is OpenAI's brain drain a sign of AI winter or just bad management?

OpenAI also made two important announcements: GPT-4o, a new multimodal AI model that combines text, image, and audio in one network. GPT-4o can recognize and express emotions, analyze videos, and interpret facial expressions. According to OpenAI, it is the most powerful model on the market, twice as fast and 50 percent cheaper than GPT-4 Turbo. GPT-4o is now available for free in ChatGPT, with some limitations for free users.

OpenAI is also introducing a new desktop application for ChatGPT - initially for macOS and later for Windows. This seems to be an attempt by OpenAI to shift the focus away from the browser and towards a personal assistant on demand. In the app, users can use many of the familiar features and also directly upload and analyze files like screenshots.

Official download link appears in OpenAI forum

The company is rolling out access to the new app in waves, and the app is currently not available in the App Store. However, the internet won't let that stop it: a link to download the app has been shared in the official OpenAI forum, and an OpenAI employee has confirmed the link is correct. You can find it directly in the first post.

Screenshots can be taken directly via the app and sent to GPT-4o. | Image: Screenshot by THE DECODER

The app can be downloaded and installed via the link. After installation, you have to log in with your OpenAI login details. Only now does it become clear whether you already have access or not - I was able to log in and use the app, while others get a message that they don't have access yet.

The app provides access to the different models (GPT-3.5, GPT-4, GPT-4o), as well as the chat history.

Summary
  • In the Spring Update, OpenAI announced the multimodal AI model GPT-4o, which combines text, image, and audio in one network. As a voice assistant, it can recognize and express emotions, analyze videos, and interpret facial expressions. GPT-4o is now available for free in ChatGPT.
  • OpenAI is also launching a new desktop application for ChatGPT, initially for macOS and later for Windows. The application allows users to use many of the familiar features and to directly upload and analyze files such as screenshots.
  • The company is rolling out access to the new app in phases. A link to download the app was shared on the official OpenAI forum and confirmed by an OpenAI employee. After installation and login, it will become clear whether the user already has access or not.
