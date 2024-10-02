Google's answer to ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode now freely available

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

Google Gemini Live is now available in English for free to all Android users. The Live voice assistant can be used only if the smartphone is set to English. In addition to English, the assistant already can speak several other languages, but not officially. Other languages and iOS support will follow in the coming weeks. Gemini Live enables real-time conversations and will be expanded in the future to include multimodal features such as live video analysis.

We're starting to roll out Gemini Live in English to more people using the Android app, free of charge. Go Live to talk things out with Gemini, explore a new topic, or brainstorm ideas. Keep an eye out for Gemini Live in the Gemini app ? pic.twitter.com/0VL0c7E6Gw - Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) September 12, 2024

