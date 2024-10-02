AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Google's answer to ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode now freely available

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Google Gemini Live is now available in English for free to all Android users. The Live voice assistant can be used only if the smartphone is set to English. In addition to English, the assistant already can speak several other languages, but not officially. Other languages and iOS support will follow in the coming weeks. Gemini Live enables real-time conversations and will be expanded in the future to include multimodal features such as live video analysis.

