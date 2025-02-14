AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Google's Gemini AI can now remember past conversations

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Google's Gemini chatbot can now recall previous conversations, but only for paying subscribers. The feature aims to make interactions more personal by remembering user preferences and context over time.

When users share information like food preferences, Gemini stores these details and applies them to future conversations - for instance, tailoring restaurant recommendations based on previously mentioned likes and dislikes. Google says this stored information won't be used to train the underlying AI model.

Limited rollout starts with premium users

For now, the memory feature is only available through Gemini's web interface and requires a Google One AI Premium subscription, which costs $20 per month. It currently works only with English input, and users can turn off the memory function through their settings at any time.

The move follows OpenAI's recent addition of a similar feature to ChatGPT, allowing it to reference past conversations in its responses. However, OpenAI hasn't clarified how this new cross-chat memory differs from a memory function it introduced in February 2024.

Both companies are working to transform their chatbots into personal digital assistants that can automatically adapt to individual users' preferences without explicit instructions. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has spoken repeatedly about creating a digital personality similar to the AI assistant portrayed in the movie "Her," in which the main character develops romantic feelings for an AI voice.

Summary
  • Google is rolling out a new memory feature for its AI chatbot Gemini, allowing the system to recall prior interactions with users.
  • Users can share personal details like their favorite foods with the chatbot, which will then consider this information when making suggestions in subsequent conversations.
  • Initially, the memory function will be exclusively available to subscribers of the Google One AI Premium plan, priced at $20 per month.
Sources
Google
