Google's Gemini AI can now remember past conversations

Google's Gemini chatbot can now recall previous conversations, but only for paying subscribers. The feature aims to make interactions more personal by remembering user preferences and context over time.

When users share information like food preferences, Gemini stores these details and applies them to future conversations - for instance, tailoring restaurant recommendations based on previously mentioned likes and dislikes. Google says this stored information won't be used to train the underlying AI model.

Limited rollout starts with premium users

For now, the memory feature is only available through Gemini's web interface and requires a Google One AI Premium subscription, which costs $20 per month. It currently works only with English input, and users can turn off the memory function through their settings at any time.

The move follows OpenAI's recent addition of a similar feature to ChatGPT, allowing it to reference past conversations in its responses. However, OpenAI hasn't clarified how this new cross-chat memory differs from a memory function it introduced in February 2024.

Both companies are working to transform their chatbots into personal digital assistants that can automatically adapt to individual users' preferences without explicit instructions. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has spoken repeatedly about creating a digital personality similar to the AI assistant portrayed in the movie "Her," in which the main character develops romantic feelings for an AI voice.

