Matthias Bastian

Google's Gemini chatbot claims 350 million users, but the true number may be much higher

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Google's AI chatbot Gemini currently has around 350 million active users, according to figures published by Google as part of a court hearing on its own search dominance. This puts it well behind OpenAI's ChatGPT, which has at least 500 million weekly users according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. However, the Gemini figures should be viewed with caution, as Google likely has an interest in presenting itself as smaller. The figures presumably only account for the Gemini chatbot app, while users actually interact with Gemini in many places, such as Google's AI search or by voice input on Android devices. With the new Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google has also caught up in terms of technology and currently has the most powerful AI model on the market.

via The Information
