Maximilian Schreiner

Google's Multimodal Canvas is a testbed for multimodal prompts

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Google Deepmind has launched Multimodal Canvas, an experimental testing console for developers. With a valid API key, they can use Gemini 1.5 Flash to quickly test multimodal prompts with text, drawings, camera shots, and other images. Gemini 1.5 Flash is faster and less expensive than the larger Gemini 1.5 Pro, and supports a 1 million token context window.

