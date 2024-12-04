AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Google's Veo AI video generator now available on Vertex AI

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Google's AI video generator, Veo, is now available to businesses in a private preview through the Vertex AI platform. Veo can generate high-quality 1080p videos from text or images in a variety of visual and cinematic styles, although Google does not specify the maximum length of the generated clips. According to Google, the AI-generated videos are watermarked with DeepMind's SynthID technology to prevent misinformation and false attribution, and have safeguards against harmful content. At the same time, the latest version of the Imagen 3 image generator will also be made available to all Google Cloud customers via Vertex, enabling new features such as prompt-based image editing and the integration of branded features.

Sources
Google
