Google's Veo AI video generator now available on Vertex AI

Google's AI video generator, Veo, is now available to businesses in a private preview through the Vertex AI platform. Veo can generate high-quality 1080p videos from text or images in a variety of visual and cinematic styles, although Google does not specify the maximum length of the generated clips. According to Google, the AI-generated videos are watermarked with DeepMind's SynthID technology to prevent misinformation and false attribution, and have safeguards against harmful content. At the same time, the latest version of the Imagen 3 image generator will also be made available to all Google Cloud customers via Vertex, enabling new features such as prompt-based image editing and the integration of branded features.