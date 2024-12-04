Google's AI video generator, Veo, is now available to businesses in a private preview through the Vertex AI platform. Veo can generate high-quality 1080p videos from text or images in a variety of visual and cinematic styles, although Google does not specify the maximum length of the generated clips. According to Google, the AI-generated videos are watermarked with DeepMind's SynthID technology to prevent misinformation and false attribution, and have safeguards against harmful content. At the same time, the latest version of the Imagen 3 image generator will also be made available to all Google Cloud customers via Vertex, enabling new features such as prompt-based image editing and the integration of branded features.
Google's Veo AI video generator now available on Vertex AI
Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Sources
News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.In the mixed reality game "Shattered", the horror spills into your reality Highly anticipated VR game Behemoth will need patches at launch Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 VR review: High-flyer or crash pilot? MIXED-NEWS.com
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.