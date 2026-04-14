Greg Brockman predicts AI will let small teams match the output of large ones if they can afford the compute

Ask about this article… Search

OpenAI President Greg Brockman predicts a fundamental shift: instead of doing work with a computer, the computer will do the work for you.

Instead of people adapting to computers, computers will adapt to users, writes OpenAI President Greg Brockman. AI has already dramatically accelerated software development, and Brockman says it's about to do the same for every other computer-based activity. "Small teams can do what used to require much larger ones, and larger ones may be capable of unprecedented feats," he writes.

More and more people will be able to "turn intent into software, spreadsheets, presentations, workflows, science, and companies," Brockman says. How much a computer can do for you ultimately comes down to available computing power, he argues, as the world shifts toward an economy driven by compute. That also means, of course, that you'll need to be able to pay for it.

Ad

This is disruptive. Institutions will change, and the paths and jobs that people assumed were stable may not hold. We don’t know exactly how it will play out and we need to take mitigating downsides very seriously, as well as figuring out how to support each other as a society and world through this time. But there is something very freeing about this moment. For the first time, far more people can become who they want to become, with fewer barriers between an idea and a reality. Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1 Greg Brockman

Brockman's sweeping vision comes less than two days after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was attacked twice, presumably over fears about AI's existential risks. Altman responded by saying it made sense to "de-escalate the rhetoric and tactics" and acknowledged that he may have "underestimated the power of words and narratives."