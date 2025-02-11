How Elon Musk plans to sabotage OpenAI's transformation into a for-profit company

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

A group of investors led by Elon Musk has launched an unexpected attempt to take over OpenAI's non-profit organization, potentially disrupting CEO Sam Altman's plans for the company's future.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Musk's consortium has offered $97.4 billion to acquire control of OpenAI's non-profit foundation. This move could interfere with Altman's vision to transform OpenAI into a for-profit entity and invest with the Stargate project and its partners up to $500 billion in AI infrastructure.

Musk says "it's time for OpenAI to return to the open-source, safety-focused force for good it once was." Altman quickly dismissed the offer, pointing out that OpenAI's structure prevents individual takeovers. In response, he playfully suggested buying Musk's X platform.

The high-value bid sets a benchmark for the non-profit's worth and could give its future leader significant influence over the new OpenAI company, according to the WSJ.

OpenAI plans to raise billions in funding

The timing is significant, as OpenAI is currently seeking up to $40 billion in new funding. The company's transition to a for-profit model by late 2026 and the new funding could push its valuation to $300 billion.

Musk, who has filed multiple lawsuits against OpenAI, claims Altman has abandoned the organization's original non-profit mission. He has also questioned the viability of the Stargate project's funding. Musk now runs xAI, which competes directly with OpenAI.

