IBM says AI and AI agents have cut hundreds of HR jobs

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna says the company has used AI and so-called AI agents to cut several hundred jobs in its HR department. At the same time, IBM has created new positions in areas like software development, sales, and marketing—roles Krishna says still require human judgment, while routine tasks are increasingly automated. Despite the growing use of AI, Krishna says IBM's overall workforce has increased, as automation frees up resources for what he calls "critical" activities. IBM has also introduced new services that let companies build and manage their own AI agents. These tools are designed to work with solutions from other providers, including Amazon, Microsoft, and OpenAI. According to the company, IBM has already signed $6 billion worth of consulting contracts in the generative AI field.

