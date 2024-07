Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

Meta is changing the "Made with AI" label to "AI info" to indicate the use of AI in photos. The company is responding to complaints from photographers that images were being labeled even when only simple AI-assisted editing tools were used. Meta hopes the change will make it clear that the labeled images were not necessarily created entirely with AI. Meta also continues to use technical metadata standards like C2PA and IPTC.

Ad