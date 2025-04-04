AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Microsoft adds ChatGPT-style features to expand Copilot's capabilities

Microsoft
Microsoft adds ChatGPT-style features to expand Copilot's capabilities
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Copilot now includes memory features, real-time camera analysis, AI-generated podcasts, and more.

Ad

Microsoft is expanding its Copilot assistant with a range of new features, many of which resemble functions already available in ChatGPT. Others, however, are new additions that aim to personalize and extend the assistant’s capabilities.

Among the most significant updates is the introduction of a memory function. Copilot can now store information about users’ preferences and interests—such as favorite foods, movie genres, or birthdays. This data is used to build personal profiles that inform Copilot’s suggestions and enable proactive assistance. Users can manage what information is saved or opt out entirely via a dashboard.

Microsoft is also experimenting with customizable appearances for the assistant. Though still in early development, the feature would allow users to alter Copilot's visual presentation, potentially by using avatars.

Ad
Ad

A new feature called "Actions" lets Copilot carry out tasks on websites independently. For example, users can make restaurant reservations or send gifts by entering a simple text command. Initial launch partners include Booking.com, OpenTable, Tripadvisor, and Viator. The feature is designed to work across most websites and complete tasks without user intervention. It appears to be similar to ChatGPT's Operator.

Copilot Vision—an image and video analysis function—is also expanding. It is now available on iOS, Android, and Windows. On mobile devices, Copilot can use the camera to analyze surroundings in real time, such as offering interior design suggestions.

On Windows, Copilot will be able to recognize on-screen content and interact with it—for example, by adjusting settings, organizing files, or operating applications. The native Windows app is already available, and Vision is initially being released for Windows Insiders.

Copilot now includes "Deep Research," a feature similar to ones found in ChatGPT and Google Gemini, that analyzes and synthesizes information from multiple sources, including documents and images.

Microsoft is also introducing a content organization feature called "Pages." This tool helps users compile and edit their notes on a digital canvas, supporting them through the entire writing process—from initial concept to final draft.

Recommendation
AI in practice

OpenAI launches o1 and ChatGPT Pro for $200 per month

AI-generated podcasts for on the go

In addition, Microsoft is adding the ability to create personalized podcasts, a feature not found in ChatGPT (yet) but available in Google's NotebookLM. Copilot can generate audio content that explains complex topics or analyzes studies based on user interests. Users can continue to interact with Copilot while listening. Microsoft says the goal is to make information consumption more convenient, though these audio systems are not immune to error.

A shopping function has also been added. It allows Copilot to act as a personal shopping assistant by surfacing discounts, comparing products, and offering purchasing options directly within the app. The feature is intended to support users in product research and facilitate informed buying decisions.

Microsoft is positioning its new "Copilot Search" to compete with Google, OpenAI’s ChatGPT search, and Perplexity. But AI-powered search has yet to gain broad adoption, and Microsoft has seen limited traction since launching its generative search tools in early 2023. Google, meanwhile, is testing out a revised AI search and expanding access to its "AI Overviews" summaries.

 

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Microsoft says the new Copilot features are being rolled out gradually. Their availability will vary by platform, language, and market. Some, such as Vision for Windows, are initially limited to testers. The company plans to use user feedback to further refine these tools.

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Microsoft is expanding its AI assistant Copilot with new features like "Memory" for creating user profiles, "Actions" for automating tasks on websites, and "Deep Research" for conducting complex research.
  • Copilot Vision, now available on Windows, iOS, and Android, can analyze images and videos on the screen, enabling interactions such as organizing files or adjusting system settings.
  • Additional updates include personalized podcasts, a digital content canvas called "Pages," and "Copilot Search," which combines traditional web search with AI-generated answers, with some features currently in testing.
Sources
Microsoft
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Microsoft releases guidance to stop Copilot AI from oversharing sensitive data

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Playstation VR 2 on PC: There's hope for eye tracking support Some must-play VR Games are dirt cheap right now Trap Your Friends offers local multiplayer fun with Quest 3 - try it for free! MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Microsoft adds ChatGPT-style features to expand Copilot's capabilities

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI plans GPT-5 release in "a few months," shifts strategy on reasoning models

AI and society

Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki's viral AI criticism lacks crucial context

AI in practice

Nvidia positions GR00T N1 to dominate robotics ecosystem

Google News