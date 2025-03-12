AI in practice
Microsoft adds OpenAI Responses API to Azure platform

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER
Microsoft has integrated OpenAI's newly announced Responses API into its Azure cloud platform, expanding the capabilities available to Azure developers. The implementation mirrors OpenAI's version, supporting tool calls via API, compute usage tracking, file search functionality, code interpretation, and function calls. The system's Computer-Using Agent (CUA) can perform tasks like launching applications, clicking interface elements, completing forms, and managing multi-page workflow processes. Additionally, Microsoft offers its own agent capabilities through the Azure Agent Service.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says AI models "are getting commoditized"

Microsoft readies in-house AI models to rival OpenAI and Anthropic, plans API access in 2025

AI in practice

Microsoft's Dragon Copilot AI listens in on doctor-patient talks to automate medical paperwork

Google's new AI mode for search might turn the Web into a World Wide Wasteland

Anthropic launches Claude 3.7 Sonnet hybrid AI model and Claude Code programming tool

"Unlimited genius" for all: Altman's naive dream of AI equality

