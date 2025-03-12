Microsoft adds OpenAI Responses API to Azure platform

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Microsoft has integrated OpenAI's newly announced Responses API into its Azure cloud platform, expanding the capabilities available to Azure developers. The implementation mirrors OpenAI's version, supporting tool calls via API, compute usage tracking, file search functionality, code interpretation, and function calls. The system's Computer-Using Agent (CUA) can perform tasks like launching applications, clicking interface elements, completing forms, and managing multi-page workflow processes. Additionally, Microsoft offers its own agent capabilities through the Azure Agent Service.