Matthias Bastian

New AI image model Recraft v3 takes top spot in benchmarks

Recraft v3 prompted by Recraft
New AI image model Recraft v3 takes top spot in benchmarks
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Image AI startup Recraft has released a new text-to-image model that sets new performance standards according to independent testing.

Recraft says its latest model v3 excels at generating text within images, maintaining anatomical accuracy, understanding prompts, and producing high-quality visuals. A key advancement is the ability to correctly render long passages of text in a single generation, while other models typically struggle with anything more than a few words.

AI image example for Recraft V3 with turquoise writing on an orange background, describing text generation capabilities.
According to the Recraft, V3 can generate longer text within images. | Image: Recraft

The model takes first place in Hugging Face's text-to-image benchmark with an ELO score of 1172, outperforming recent competitors Flux and Ideogram. Here, users compare image pairs from different models in blind tests using a chess-style ELO rating system.

Controlling the uncontrollable

Recraft v3 introduces precise control features aimed at professional designers. Users can specify exact text placement and dimensions within images, and use multiple reference images to maintain consistent brand styles. These adjustments don't require retraining of models, according to Recraft.

Example image shows precise prompt following: surreal portrait with floating elements in turquoise and orange.
Recraft says the new model handles complex prompts with high precision, creating detailed outputs that accurately follow specific requirements for geometry and color schemes.| Image: Recraft

The model also generates vector graphics ranging from simple icons to complex illustrations. Additional features include AI-based image editing tools such as AI eraser, modify area, inpaint, outpaint, AI mockuper, creative and clarity upscaler, AI fine-tuning, and background remover.

Vector graphics quality demonstrated: precisely rendered 3D primitives in a variety of colors and arrangements.
According to Recraft, v3 can render high-quality vector graphics. | Image: Recraft

The web interface offers 50 free credits daily, with a basic plan providing 1,000 credits for €10 per month. Recraft also provides an API for developers and enterprise customers.

Midjourney and OpenAI could update their models soon

Meanwhile, AI image champion Midjourney is preparing to release its v7 model. While Midjourney's current version v6.1 produces highly regarded aesthetic results, it falls behind in prompt following and text rendering capabilities compared to more recent models. The company recently added a robust image editor that works with uploaded images.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman teased an upcoming update to DALL-E 3 or a new image tool at a recent OpenAI event in London. The company's new multimodal GPT-4o can already generate high-quality images with precise prompt following and shows capabilities beyond DALL-E 3, we know this from demos, although these features haven't been released yet. OpenAI may be waiting so that its image generation doesn't interfere with the U.S. election, or it may simply lack the necessary computing power to bring this feature to market.

Summary
  • AI startup Recraft has released Recraft V3, a new image generation model that tops the Hugging Face benchmark for text-to-image models with an ELO score of 1172, surpassing the latest models from Flux and Ideogram.
  • Recraft V3 offers precise control over image generation, including the ability to specify the position and size of text in images, combine images with text, and iteratively adjust a brand style using reference images without retraining the model.
  • The model also supports vector graphics generation, provides various AI-based image editing capabilities, and offers an API for developers and enterprises to integrate the technology into their applications. You can try a free web version with 50 credits per day.
Sources
Recraft
