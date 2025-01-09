OpenAI blocks developer who linked ChatGPT to weapons system

An engineer who goes by "STS 3D" caught OpenAI's attention - and not in a good way. The developer built a rifle system that could be controlled through ChatGPT voice commands, demonstrating in a viral video how the system could automatically aim and fire at targets using OpenAI's Realtime API. OpenAI quickly stepped in, revoking the developer's API access for violating their terms of service. While OpenAI has its own military contracts, the company has a strict policy against anyone using tools like ChatGPT for weapons systems.
