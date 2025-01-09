AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI blocks developer who linked ChatGPT to weapons system

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

An engineer who goes by "STS 3D" caught OpenAI's attention - and not in a good way. The developer built a rifle system that could be controlled through ChatGPT voice commands, demonstrating in a viral video how the system could automatically aim and fire at targets using OpenAI's Realtime API. OpenAI quickly stepped in, revoking the developer's API access for violating their terms of service. While OpenAI has its own military contracts, the company has a strict policy against anyone using tools like ChatGPT for weapons systems.

Ad
Image: via Instagram
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice
Update

OpenAI's "Operator" agent for computer use could launch this month

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
VR hit Synth Riders once again sends you into the colorful world of the 80s Human Within on Quest 3: What's the new sci-fi VR experience like? Arken Age makes a strong first impression on Playstation VR 2 MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI users reveal their 2025 wish list: AGI, AI agents, memory upgrades, and an "adult mode"

AI in practice

OpenAI rolls out enhanced memory for ChatGPT, allowing it to reference previous chats

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI blocks developer who linked ChatGPT to weapons system

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

The great AI scaling debate continues into 2025

AI research

Deepseek's $5.6M Chinese LLM wonder shakes up the AI elite

AI in practice

OpenAI unveils o3, its most advanced reasoning model yet

Google News