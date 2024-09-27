OpenAI CFO reassures investors after executive exodus

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

OpenAI's CFO Sarah Friar aims to calm investors after three top executives left the company. In an email, she stressed that OpenAI remains committed to developing AI that will benefit investors, CNBC reports. Friar said the current $6.5 billion funding round is oversubscribed and should close next week. OpenAI is seeking a valuation above $150 billion. The company also plans to change to a for-profit structure. The departing executives include CTO Mira Murati, Head of Research Bob McGrew, and VP of Post-Training Research Barret Zoph. Friar, who joined OpenAI in June, assured investors the company still has strong leadership.