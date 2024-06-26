OpenAI is pushing back the launch of ChatGPT's advanced voice capabilities. Originally scheduled for late June with a small test group of ChatGPT Plus subscribers, the rollout has been delayed a month for safety reasons. The company says it continues to refine the system, including improving content moderation and rejecting inappropriate material. OpenAI is also improving the user experience and underlying infrastructure, it says. The rollout will be iterative, beginning in late July, with all Plus users gaining access in the fall. The exact timeline will depend on meeting security and reliability standards. OpenAI is also developing new video and screen sharing features that will be released separately.
OpenAI delays full rollout of ChatGPT's new voice mode until fall
