AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI delays full rollout of ChatGPT's new voice mode until fall

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

OpenAI is pushing back the launch of ChatGPT's advanced voice capabilities. Originally scheduled for late June with a small test group of ChatGPT Plus subscribers, the rollout has been delayed a month for safety reasons. The company says it continues to refine the system, including improving content moderation and rejecting inappropriate material. OpenAI is also improving the user experience and underlying infrastructure, it says. The rollout will be iterative, beginning in late July, with all Plus users gaining access in the fall. The exact timeline will depend on meeting security and reliability standards. OpenAI is also developing new video and screen sharing features that will be released separately.

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
OpenAI
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice
Update

OpenAI's ChatGPT app for macOS now available to everyone

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta has sold at least 1 million Quest 3 headsets Quest 2's worldwide stock is running low, making way for Quest 3S My Monsters is a VR game in which you face your inner demons MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI to restrict API access for unsupported countries in July

AI in practice

OpenAI's ChatGPT takes on unexpected role of cultural gatekeeper by censoring Scottish anthem

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI delays full rollout of ChatGPT's new voice mode until fall

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Transformer models grok their way to implicit reasoning, but not all types are equal

AI in practice

Anthropic launches Claude 3.5, potentially the most capable AI model yet

AI research

AI that defeated humans at Go could now help language models master mathematics

Google News