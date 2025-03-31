OpenAI has temporarily stopped offering video generation to new Sora users amid overwhelming traffic to its services. The pause comes as the company grapples with intense demand for its new GPT-4o image feature following a viral Ghibli moment that OpenAI says is "melting GPUs". The restrictions only affect video capabilities - new users can still generate images through the service. The scale of demand becomes clear through OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's revelation that ChatGPT has gained more than one million new users "in the last hour." Despite the limitations for new accounts, OpenAI has actually expanded access for existing users. ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise subscribers can now create unlimited videos without spending credits, marking a significant shift in how the company offers video generation capabilities.
OpenAI disables Sora video generation as user surge overwhelms servers
Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Sources
News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.System Shock 2 VR no longer in development, but there's still hope 12 new VR games to look forward to in April 2025 Using Meta Quest 3 as a 3D scanner - is it possible? MIXED-NEWS.com
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.