OpenAI disables Sora video generation as user surge overwhelms servers

OpenAI has temporarily stopped offering video generation to new Sora users amid overwhelming traffic to its services. The pause comes as the company grapples with intense demand for its new GPT-4o image feature following a viral Ghibli moment that OpenAI says is "melting GPUs". The restrictions only affect video capabilities - new users can still generate images through the service. The scale of demand becomes clear through OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's revelation that ChatGPT has gained more than one million new users "in the last hour." Despite the limitations for new accounts, OpenAI has actually expanded access for existing users. ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise subscribers can now create unlimited videos without spending credits, marking a significant shift in how the company offers video generation capabilities.

Ad