OpenAI expands "Advanced Voice" rollout for ChatGPT, EU left out

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

OpenAI is widening access to its "Advanced Voice" feature for ChatGPT Plus and Team users. The company says the broader rollout will happen this week, bringing custom instructions, memory, and five new voices to more subscribers. The update also includes improved accents and faster conversation speeds. Users will receive a notification when the new features are available to them. However, the expanded rollout excludes the EU, UK, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. OpenAI first demonstrated ChatGPT's voice mode in May, which received praise from early testers.

