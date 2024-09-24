AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI expands "Advanced Voice" rollout for ChatGPT, EU left out

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

OpenAI is widening access to its "Advanced Voice" feature for ChatGPT Plus and Team users. The company says the broader rollout will happen this week, bringing custom instructions, memory, and five new voices to more subscribers. The update also includes improved accents and faster conversation speeds. Users will receive a notification when the new features are available to them. However, the expanded rollout excludes the EU, UK, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. OpenAI first demonstrated ChatGPT's voice mode in May, which received praise from early testers.

Ad

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
OpenAI
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI to launch new logic-focused AI model "Strawberry" soon

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
EXOCars brings breakneck buggy racing to Quest, PSVR 2 & Steam this October Meta Quest: A remake shows how much standalone VR graphics have improved Rumor: Meta plans to discontinue the Quest 3 128GB model MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Goldman Sachs blunder adds to AI stock sell-off

AI in practice

A better ChatGPT could be much more expensive

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI expands "Advanced Voice" rollout for ChatGPT, EU left out

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Researchers put OpenAI's o1 through its paces, exposing both breakthroughs and limitations

AI research

Nvidia researcher Jim Fan expects "GPT-3 moment" for robotics in the next few years

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI's new 'o1' model thinks longer to give smarter answers

Google News